Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex-Fiance Steve Lodge Is Engaged

By Kay
 5 days ago
Some former “househusbands” are on a roll lately! News just broke that Regency frequenter and ex-husband of Luann de Lesseps , Tom D’Agostino , got engaged on New Year’s Eve. Which just so happened to be his wedding anniversary with Lu. Ouch. Now, Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson , is facing a similar reality. Her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge , has also moved on in a big way.

As reported by Page Six , Steve announced that he got engaged to girlfriend Janice Carlson . Steve, who crashed and burned in a failed bid to be the Governor of California , stated, “I did ask Janis on Dec. 20 if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022.” Then Steve added, “We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together.”

Apparently, the two have been dating since September. September, people! I mean, I guess they didn’t outpace Meghan King Edmonds Owens , but that sure is quick! This will be Steve’s fourth marriage and Janice’s first. Janice, are you really sure you want to make him your first, girl?

Despite hinting that she’s in a new relationship , none of this is likely to sit well with Vicki , who confirmed their engagement was over three months ago. Vicki quickly called Steve out for cheating with “a 36 year old.” And Janice is 36, so make of that what you will.

After Vicki and S teve’s breakup, bestie Tamra Judge posted to Instagram in support of Vicki . Her post read, “I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it girl. Especially after what you found out last night.” The post quickly got out of control, with Vicki venting in the comments, “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

In another comment, Vicki griped, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [ Steve ] took [the woman] to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Of course Steve , ever the politician, denied the claims and said that he and Vicki split in December of 2020. According to Steve, he broke up with Vicki “in person verbally and explained it to her in writing.” But he claims that Vicki just wouldn’t accept it. Curious to know what he means by “in writing.” Was it a text? An email? A fax? I need to know.

At the time, Steve defended himself and stated, “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT STEVE MOVED ON SO QUICKLY? DO YOU THINK HE WAS CHEATING ON VICKI?

