Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued For $250K For Reportedly Employing An Unlicensed Doctor

By Kay
 5 days ago
Jen Armstrong is only on her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County . And unfortunately for her, there isn’t much she can add in the midst of this season’s drama . We aren’t even half way through and Noella Bergener’s divorce saga is about to explode. And then we already have a returning Heather Dubrow kicking people out of her house and trying to shut down production . All because of a long lost plastic surgery lawsuit . Which coincidentally, Jen might know something about.

As previously reported, Jen has found herself under a mountain of lawsuits before she even started filming. Her ex-husband is sued her for $850, alleging that she owed him for medical school, cancer treatments and freezing her eggs. Considering he’s reportedly a billionaire, this lawsuit is pretty gross. Team Jen. Then she was sued by a leasing company for stopping payment on equipment she leased from them. She ended up paying off the $60K right before she started the show. So, I guess Team Leasing Company on this one.

Now Jen is being sued yet again, this time by a former patient. As reported by Radar Online , former patient Terri Litzkow is suing Jen and her business, Advanced Skincare Medical. She is also suing a man named Donald Woo Lee but we will get to him later. The plaintiff is accusing the defendants of breach of fiduciary duty and medical battery.

Now as we’ve learned from Terry Dubrow , lawsuits against doctors are pretty common. But this one documents years of alleged medical issues stemming from Jen’s treatment. According to Terri , she started visiting Jen’s Newport Beach office back in 2017 for dermatological skin issues. She received treatments between 2017 through January 2021. Terri claims that Jen told her she wasn’t happy with the cosmetic dermatology products and had a better substitute with superior quality. She added that the new products had Korean writing on them.

Around that time, Terri claims that she started having pain in her face. She said it felt like a thread had come loose and was poking into her skin. Eek! When she told Jen , she was referred to Donald (the same man we mentioned above) to fix the issue. Terri said that Jen referred to him as “Dr. Lee.”

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Orange County Newbie Dr. Jen Armstrong Pays Off $60K Judgment

Unfortunately, Terri found out later that Donald had been in trouble with insurance fraud. And despite wearing scrubs, he was not practicing medicine or in a partnership with Jen . Terri alleged that Donald voluntarily surrendered his medical license in 2019 and was prohibited from practicing medicine. Despite that, Terri claimed that Donald manipulated her face and injected her with local anesthesia in an effort to fit the problems with her face. So naturally, Terri is enraged that Jen sent her to an unlicensed doctor.

Terri is suing for an excess of $250K for mental suffering, anxiety and emotional distress. Jen has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Jen is also facing another suit by a former patient who claims she left her disfigured.

RELATED: Jen Armstrong Has Multiple Lawsuits Against Her From Patients & Her Ex-Husband

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS LAWSUIT IS LEGIT? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JEN ON THE SHOW? DO YOU THINK SHE IS BRINGING ANYTHING TO THE TABLE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued For $250K For Reportedly Employing An Unlicensed Doctor appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 20

Libby Bar-Kochba
4d ago

Plastic people with meaningless lives, just seeking more and more attention and money. Makes me want to turn the channel and just watch scooby doo Or anything with more entertainment value than watching this train wreck.

15
Your Big Daddy
4d ago

Who writes this stuff? They apparently never took grammar in grade school.

13
Person
Terry Dubrow
Person
Heather Dubrow
#Lawsuits#Insurance Fraud#Plastic Surgery#Team Leasing Company#Radar Online#Advanced Skincare Medical#Korean
Bravo And RHOBH Producers Subpoenaed By Lawyers Representing Tom Girardi’s Alleged Victims Asking For Information About Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might be in between seasons, but the trainwreck that is Erika Jayne’s life continues to be filled with drama. And that’s putting aside her recent battle with COVID-19. Erika’s soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi is still dealing with bankruptcy as well as accusations that he embezzled millions of dollars from […] The post Bravo And RHOBH Producers Subpoenaed By Lawyers Representing Tom Girardi’s Alleged Victims Asking For Information About Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Thinks Heather Dubrow Practiced Her Threat; Says Heather’s Threat “Seemed Very Scripted To Me”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador probably wasn’t happy when she learned that Heather Dubrow was coming back to class up the failing franchise. Shannon and Heather have a bumpy history. In an earlier season of RHOC, Shannon showed up at Heather’s door to confront her about spreading rumors about her cheating husband at […] The post Shannon Beador Thinks Heather Dubrow Practiced Her Threat; Says Heather’s Threat “Seemed Very Scripted To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Steve Lodge Moved Out In September And Got Engaged In December; Calls Him A “Narcissist”

Vicki Gunvalson speaks! After the news that her ex-fiance Steve Lodge got engaged, fans were a little shocked. After all, we thought his breakup with Vicki was only 3 short months ago. Earlier this week, Steve announced, “I did ask Janis [Carlson] on Dec. 20 if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Steve Lodge Moved Out In September And Got Engaged In December; Calls Him A “Narcissist” appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Bravo Fined Her $16K Wearing “Drunk Wives Matter” Hat

Kelly Dodd is back on her BS. She has taken a break from peddling misinformation about coronavirus and instead refocused her efforts on trashing Bravo. The former Real Housewives of Orange County has taking aim at everything from her old castmates to the franchises’ current ratings. She recently insulted Gina Kirschenheiter by tweeting, “We all know things […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Bravo Fined Her $16K Wearing “Drunk Wives Matter” Hat appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
