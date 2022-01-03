Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued For $250K For Reportedly Employing An Unlicensed Doctor

Jen Armstrong is only on her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County . And unfortunately for her, there isn’t much she can add in the midst of this season’s drama . We aren’t even half way through and Noella Bergener’s divorce saga is about to explode. And then we already have a returning Heather Dubrow kicking people out of her house and trying to shut down production . All because of a long lost plastic surgery lawsuit . Which coincidentally, Jen might know something about.

As previously reported, Jen has found herself under a mountain of lawsuits before she even started filming. Her ex-husband is sued her for $850, alleging that she owed him for medical school, cancer treatments and freezing her eggs. Considering he’s reportedly a billionaire, this lawsuit is pretty gross. Team Jen. Then she was sued by a leasing company for stopping payment on equipment she leased from them. She ended up paying off the $60K right before she started the show. So, I guess Team Leasing Company on this one.

Now Jen is being sued yet again, this time by a former patient. As reported by Radar Online , former patient Terri Litzkow is suing Jen and her business, Advanced Skincare Medical. She is also suing a man named Donald Woo Lee but we will get to him later. The plaintiff is accusing the defendants of breach of fiduciary duty and medical battery.

Now as we’ve learned from Terry Dubrow , lawsuits against doctors are pretty common. But this one documents years of alleged medical issues stemming from Jen’s treatment. According to Terri , she started visiting Jen’s Newport Beach office back in 2017 for dermatological skin issues. She received treatments between 2017 through January 2021. Terri claims that Jen told her she wasn’t happy with the cosmetic dermatology products and had a better substitute with superior quality. She added that the new products had Korean writing on them.

Around that time, Terri claims that she started having pain in her face. She said it felt like a thread had come loose and was poking into her skin. Eek! When she told Jen , she was referred to Donald (the same man we mentioned above) to fix the issue. Terri said that Jen referred to him as “Dr. Lee.”

Unfortunately, Terri found out later that Donald had been in trouble with insurance fraud. And despite wearing scrubs, he was not practicing medicine or in a partnership with Jen . Terri alleged that Donald voluntarily surrendered his medical license in 2019 and was prohibited from practicing medicine. Despite that, Terri claimed that Donald manipulated her face and injected her with local anesthesia in an effort to fit the problems with her face. So naturally, Terri is enraged that Jen sent her to an unlicensed doctor.

Terri is suing for an excess of $250K for mental suffering, anxiety and emotional distress. Jen has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Jen is also facing another suit by a former patient who claims she left her disfigured.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS LAWSUIT IS LEGIT? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JEN ON THE SHOW? DO YOU THINK SHE IS BRINGING ANYTHING TO THE TABLE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued For $250K For Reportedly Employing An Unlicensed Doctor appeared first on Reality Tea .