The cruise industry may have suffered another major blow. A day after COVID cases reached a record high, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory warning Americans about the potential dangers of cruise travel. The agency cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases that have been reported on ships around the world. According to the CDC, cruise ships operating in U.S. waters tallied more than 5,000 COVID cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 29—a drastic increase from the previous two weeks, in which just 162 cases were confirmed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO