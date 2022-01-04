LIVE BLOG: Follow Monday's Purdue, Wisconsin Game in Real Time; News and Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball program is geared up for its first game in 2022, facing off against No. 23 Wisconsin on Monday at Mackey Arena. Both programs enter the matchup at 1-1 in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers have a 12-1 record for the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter, finishing with an undefeated 11-0 mark against nonconference competition. The Badgers were victors of eight of their last nine matchups and now sit at 10-2 on the year.

9:16 p.m. ET, FINAL — Wisconsin defeats Purdue 74-69, ending the Boilermakers' 13-game home winning streak. Johnny Davis scored a season-high 37 points for the Badgers and added 14 rebounds.

9:14 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams launches a full-court, inbounds pass to Zach Edey for a quick dunk. Purdue trails Wisconsin 72-69 with just over 11 seconds left to play.

9:07 p.m. ET — Purdue calls a timeout with 19.2 seconds remaining. Zach Edey scores to make it 70-67, and he has 22.

9:05 p.m. ET — Steven Crowl is the third player to foul out for Wisconsin as Zach Edey makes a shot and is fouled.

9:03 p.m. ET — Purdue calls a timeout after Johnny Davis scores five straight points for Wisconsin. The Badgers look poised to win, leading 70-63 with a minute left.

9:01 p.m. ET — Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl is the second Badger to foul out of this game. Wisconsin leads 65-62 with 2:11 remaining in the game. Jaden Ivey up to the free-throw line.

8:54 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Zach Edey is taking over for the Boilermakers late in this game. He has eight of Purdue's last 10 points, giving the team a 62-60 lead with 3:44 remaining. The 7-foot-4 center has a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.

8:49 p.m. ET — Zach Edey ties the game at 54 with a pair of free throws, but Johnny Davis comes away with a bucket on the other end to push the Badgers' lead back out to two points.

8:44 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Wisconsin leads 54-52 with 7:52 left to play. Johnny Davis has a double-double for the Badgers with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

8:43 p.m. ET — Chris Vogt fouls out with 8:17 left to play. Zach Edey made a nice move inside and finished through contact. His free throw attempt is off the mark.

8:39 p.m. ET — Johnny Davis extends his game-high point total to 23 after sinking a 3-pointer for Wisconsin. The Badgers are back on top 52-50 with 8:32 left to play.

8:37 p.m. ET — Isaiah Thompson checks into the game as Sasha Stefanovic lines up to shoot two free throws.

8:29 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue holding onto a 46-42 lead with 12:00 left to play in the second half. Wisconsin has three players with four fouls, and the Boilermakers have made four of their last five shots.

8:21 p.m. ET — Wisconsin calls a timeout as Purdue goes on a 6-0 run in just over a minute of play. The Boilermakers have made four of their last five shots, including three 3-pointers.

Purdue leads 42-38 with 14:14 to play.

8:20 p.m. ET — Chris Vogt comes out of the game for Wisconsin with an apparent injury. Immediately after play resumes, Ethan Morton hits a huge 3-pointer and gets a steal on the defense end of the court.

8:15 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue trails Wisconsin 37-36 with 15:38 left in the game. The team jumped out to a 7-0 run to begin the second half. The Badgers have been efficient rebounding the ball, matching the Boilermakers 21-21.

8:13 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams comes down with an offensive rebound and fires a beautiful pass to Jaden Ivey in the corner for a 3-pointer. It's Ivey's second deep basket of the second half, and Purdue is looking to pull away.

8:11 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey picked up his third foul of the afternoon while defending a shot from Johnny Davis. He stays in the game with just under 18 minutes left in the game.

8:08 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams makes his first shot attempt of the second half. The Boilermakers are desperate for their usual presence inside the paint. Jaden Ivey follows up with a deep 3-pointer to tie the game early in the second half, and the Mackey Arena crowd is only getting louder.

HALFTIME — Purdue shooting 32% from the floor, but three 3-pointers from Mason Gillis are keeping the team in a low-scoring contest. The Boilermakers haven't gotten much from Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. Overall, they have just four points in the paint compared to the Badgers' 18.

7:50 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Wisconsin steals the ball from Isaiah Thompson and Johnny Davis comes away with an easy dunk before the end of the half. He leads all scorers with 10 points, and the Badgers take a 29-24 lead into the locker room.

Mason Gillis led the Boilermakers with nine points in the first 20 minutes of play.

7:47 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic is getting Mackey Arena on its feet, and Mason Gillis added to the excitement with his third 3-point basket of the first half. Purdue takes a timeout with just over 30 seconds left to play in the half.

7:45 p.m. ET — Zach Edey and Isaiah Thompson check back into the game for Purdue. Boilermakers are in the double bonus with under two minutes to play in the first half.

7:42 p.m. ET — Wisconsin has its biggest lead of the first half with six points. The Badgers are four of their last five while Purdue hasn't scored in over two minutes.

7:35 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Edey finding a groove inside. Purdue needs an offensive presence underneath the basket in this low-scoring affair. Wisconsin leads 23-19 with 3:55 left to play in the first half. The sophomore center has five points and three rebounds.

7:32 p.m. ET — Zach Edey gets his first shot attempt of the game to fall, giving Purdue its first points inside the paint in nearly 14 minutes of play.

7:31 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst back into the game. With under seven minutes to play, Purdue is shooting 27% from the field and doesn't have a single basket inside the paint. Wisconsin is playing Trevion Williams and Zach Edey extremely physical underneath.

7:25 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Wisconsin has a 16-14 lead with 7:47 to play in the first half. Badgers have four offensive rebounds and seven second-chance points. Johnny Davis leads all scorers with eight points.

7:23 p.m. ET — Wisconsin junior guard Jahcobi Neath playing with a mask on tonight.

7:22 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey forced to take a seat on the bench after picking up his second foul of the game. He was charging downhill on a fast break, but toppled a Wisconsin defender while looking to kick it out to Isaiah Thompson.

7:20 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic checks into the game as Jaden Ivey shoots two from the free-throw line. Wisconsin has three offensive rebounds and six second-chance points.

7:19 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams and Mason Gillis into the game for Purdue. The Boilermakers have no points in the paint so far against the Badgers.

7:15 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Wisconsin's Johnny Davis comes away with back-to-back buckets to give the Badgers an 11-10 lead with 11:56 left to play. He's matched up with Jaden Ivey, but the Boilermakers' star sophomore has yet to score tonight.

7:14 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey back into the game.

7:12 p.m. ET — It appeared as though Jaden ivey came away with a block underneath the rim, but he is instead called for a foul. Ethan Morton checks into the game for the Boilermakers.

7:10 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst checks into the game. The Badgers have had some good looks from the 3-point line but sit at 0-4 on the night. Neither team has been able to get anything going.

7:09 p.m. ET — Zach Edey and Eric Hunter Jr. check into the game for Purdue. Wisconsin has an early 6-5 rebounding advantage. Having 7-foot-4 Edey on the floor will look to change that.

7:06 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Both teams with a slow start from the 3-point line, but Mason Gillis knocks down his first two shots from deep. At the first media timeout of the night, his six points give Purdue an 8-6 lead with 15:37 to play.

7:02 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey unable to find a 3-pointer, despite a nice move to create space from his defender. Purdue on the board first after Sasha Stefanovic is fouled and hits on a pair of free throws.

7:00 p.m. ET — Wisconsin wins the tip, and we're off here at Mackey Arena. A long 3-pointer from Steven Crowl doesn't fall, and Purdue has its first possession of the night.

PREGAME — Starting five for Wisconsin:

Sophomore guard Johnny Davis

Junior forward Tyler Wahl

Sophomore forward Steven Crowl

Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn

Senior guard Brad Davison

PREGAME — Caleb Furst is back in the lineup for Purdue for its matchup against Wisconsin, but he'll come off the bench. Here's the starting five for tonight's game:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Senior forward Trevion Williams

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

