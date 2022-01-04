Springfield Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccines at elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools and Behavioral Health Network will be hosting vaccination clinics at each district’s elementary schools beginning this week.

Students will be offered the Pfizer vaccine but the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, will also be offered for family members of students.

“BHN is incredibly pleased to be partnering with the Springfield Public Schools to make vaccines accessible to students and families. Over the past year, BHN’s Vaccine Equity Program has organized large-scale clinics as well as small-scale but high-touch mobile efforts in our local communities, vaccinating over 10,000 individuals. We are excited to now be able to serve students and help keep them in school, especially with the predicted post-holiday surge,” said BHN President and CEO Steve Winn.

“This is a tremendous undertaking, and we absolutely could not pull this off without the generous support of BHN and I am very grateful to that organization for stepping up in this major way,” said Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick.

The Springfield Public Schools do not mandate students to have the COVID-19 vaccine but are hoping families will take the opportunity to get the vaccine if they have not already. Families will be informed directly but their child’s school for more information on their vaccine clinic. The district has also partners with Baystate Health to soon release some educational videos about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

“We want to help our families understand why vaccines are so important and we hope to dispel any myths or alleviate any fears that they may have,” Warwick said.

Parents or guardians are required to hand-in a consent form and must accompany their child for the vaccine shot. Walk-ins will be accepted but you can also register in advance on the Springfield Public Schools website, under the “Staying Safe in Schools” page in the coming days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.