Lake effect snow showers Thursday near the shoreline of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron in the Lower Peninsula. In these areas 1 to 4 inches of snow thru Friday morning. Everywhere else in northern Michigan...a few light snow showers. Wind will be gusting to 25 mph near the Great Lakes. Inland the wind will be light...5-15 mph. The wind will come mainly from the north today. High temperatures will be 8 to 10 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula...and from 10 to 25 degrees in the northern Lower. Those highs in the 20s will be south of Cadillac.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO