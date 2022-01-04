ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

By DAVID BILLER - Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Cruise lines alter sailings due to Omicron impact

Norwegian Cruise Line has cut short a cruise in the US and cancelled another sailing as more cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Norwegian Pearl (pictured) set off from Miami on January 3 but it is now on its way back to the Florida port because of “several” Covid cases among the crew.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the surging Omicron variant sees flights cancelled and safety curbs tightened. Italy, Spain and Greece have made face masks compulsory outdoors again. Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelweekly.com

Cruise lines pause operations in Brazil

Citing inconsistencies in the interpretation of Covid-related cruise protocols, CLIA Brazil announced a voluntary suspension of operations in Brazilian ports through Jan. 21. CLIA said that during the pause it will work on behalf of MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises to seek alignment with federal, state and municipal authorities on the interpretation of the operational health and safety protocols that were approved at the beginning of the cruise season in November.
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Cruise Lines Begin to Suspend Visits to San Juan Due to New Requirements

The implementation of new testing requirements for debarking cruise ship passengers is having a significant effect on the tourism industry in Puerto Rico. According to local news outlets, at least 11 calls from cruise lines sailing under the Royal Caribbean Group and Azamara Cruises have been cancelled. The calls account...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ryanair sees drop in passengers carried amid Omicron travel curbs

Budget airline Ryanair has seen the number of passengers flown drop by 7 per cent between November and December as travel restrictions were imposed across Europe amid the spread of the Omicron variant.The carrier said the number of passengers dropped to 9.5 million last month – the lowest since July and down from 10.2 million in November.It ran 62,200 flights last month, with a load factor – a measure of how well an airline fills its planes – of 81 per cent, down from 86 per cent in November.The group had warned over profits just before Christmas as it cut...
INDUSTRY
Complex

CDC Urges Americans to Avoid Cruise Ships Amid Surges in Omicron

The cruise industry may have suffered another major blow. A day after COVID cases reached a record high, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory warning Americans about the potential dangers of cruise travel. The agency cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases that have been reported on ships around the world. According to the CDC, cruise ships operating in U.S. waters tallied more than 5,000 COVID cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 29—a drastic increase from the previous two weeks, in which just 162 cases were confirmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Every US passenger cruise currently has Covid cases on board

Every passenger cruise currently sailing in US waters has reported Covid-19 cases onboard.All 92 ships have now met the threshold for investigation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports the Washington Post.At the beginning of the new year, the US’s national public health agency issued a warning against taking cruises, even for those who are fully vaccinated, after a huge surge in cases onboard.More than 5,000 infections were recorded on passenger ships in the last two weeks of December 2021, compared to just 162 in the first two weeks of the same month.“The virus that causes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Orthodox Christians observe Christmas amid virus concerns

MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries observed Christmas on Friday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches on Christmas Eve. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
RELIGION
Times Daily

Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leaders agreed Friday to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods as the omicron variant spreads fast through the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID testing

Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster.The ship returned to Hong Kong on...
WORLD

