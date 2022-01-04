ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

By Albert Ramon
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5wjv_0dbyQU2r00
Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEAwM_0dbyQU2r00 Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1FA7_0dbyQU2r00 TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

