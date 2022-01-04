Fulton County Schools students can get free meal kits during remote learning starting Jan. 6, so Solidarity Sandy Springs and a partner are asking for help supplying snacks to local students before then.

FCS announced parents must pre-order meal kits via the Nutrition website by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Only enrolled students are eligible for the meal kits. Pickups will be Thursday, Jan. 6 at selected Fulton County Schools sites from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Executive Director of School Nutrition Alyssia Wright at WrightAL@fultonschools.org.

Because the meals won’t be available until Thursday, Solidarity Sandy Springs joined with The Sandwich Project to to feed Lake Forest Elementary families lunch this week while school is virtual.

The school district will distribute electronic devices on Wednesday, and the partners plan to provide a sleeve of sandwiches, snacks, milk and fruit at that time.

Local residents are asked to make some sandwiches (but no peanut butter), pick up healthy snacks, or donate fresh fruit for this effort.

Specific sandwich-making steps to assure food safety are available at Solidarity Sandy Springs’ Facebook page .

The Sandwich Project also accepts donations of granola or protein bars, oranges, apples, unripe/green bananas, other fresh fruit, and individual snack-size boxes of raisins.

Drop the food off at:

The new location of Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry, 5600 Roswell Road, Suite F150, Sandy Springs (old Peter Glenn at The Prado)

Marcy Louza’s, 5074 Wickford Way, Dunwoody

The Solidarity Sandy Springs Pantry is open for shoppers this Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The post Fulton Schools providing meals as local nonprofits fill in gaps at Lake Forest Elementary appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .