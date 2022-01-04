ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans LB Bud Dupree under investigation after altercation

A Sunday night altercation at a Nashville Walgreens store has local police looking to question Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree.

Two Walgreens employees reportedly were treated for cuts in an incident, with Dupree and multiple people with him allegedly involved in an altercation that started when a male worker in the store started videotaping the Titans player.

No charges have been filed, with Nashville police reportedly interested in questioning Dupree and his companions.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.

When police arrived at the scene Sunday night, Dupree had already departed, according to reports.

According to WKRN News 2 in Nashville, a 20-year-old male employee was left with a cut on his forehead, while a 21-year-old female employee came away with a cut on her hand.

The 28-year-old Dupree, in his seventh NFL season and first with the Titans, played 37 snaps and had one tackle in Sunday’s 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He has 14 tackles in 10 games (five starts) this season with three sacks.

The 22nd overall draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 out of Kentucky has played in 91 career games, 71 of them starts. He has 245 career tackles and 42.5 sacks after playing his first six seasons in Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media

