Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turned Heads In This Skintight Black Lace Catsuit—You Can See Everything!

Priyanka Chopra has been a very welcome addition to the Matrix movies – especially as it means she gets to attend all the premieres and promos in one jaw-dropping outfit after another. And we think the 39-year-old actress served one of the sexiest and most daring looks of the entire The Matrix Resurrections promo trail (so far!) when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, December 16th.

Mrs Jonas left very little to the imagination for her talk show appearance, showing off her enviable curves in a stunning see-through lace ensemble hot off the Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2022 runway. It was quite revealing by Priyanka’s usually more demure standards, but it was a style risk that definitely paid off because we literally can’t stop talking about it!

Pri's expertly put together outfit consisted of Dolce and Gabbana lace trousers, a lace bodice, and a matching lace jacket (this look proves that you can never have too much lace!) and she accessorized with black Stuart Weitzman strappy heels, and jewelry in the form of Yun Yun Sun earrings and an Anita Ko necklace. The Baywatch star even wore a black lace face mask – now that's what we call dedication to a look!

We love Priyanka's hair and makeup too (courtesy of Danielle Priano and Yumi Mori, respectively, if her Instagram caption detailing the look is anything to go by!) as it was just as bold and dramatic as the rest of the outfit. The White Tiger actress's hair was loosely curled and styled in a half up and half down 'do, and her eye makeup was dark and smoky, while her complexion featured a heavy contour, and some almost blinding highlighter, which can be appreciated in more detail when she isn't wearing her face mask. Simply flawless!