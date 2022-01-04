ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turned Heads In This Skintight Black Lace Catsuit—You Can See Everything!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0bBk_0dbyQMEH00
Splash News

Priyanka Chopra has been a very welcome addition to the Matrix movies – especially as it means she gets to attend all the premieres and promos in one jaw-dropping outfit after another. And we think the 39-year-old actress served one of the sexiest and most daring looks of the entire The Matrix Resurrections promo trail (so far!) when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, December 16th.

Mrs Jonas left very little to the imagination for her talk show appearance, showing off her enviable curves in a stunning see-through lace ensemble hot off the Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2022 runway. It was quite revealing by Priyanka’s usually more demure standards, but it was a style risk that definitely paid off because we literally can’t stop talking about it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hVHH_0dbyQMEH00

Pri's expertly put together outfit consisted of Dolce and Gabbana lace trousers, a lace bodice, and a matching lace jacket (this look proves that you can never have too much lace!) and she accessorized with black Stuart Weitzman strappy heels, and jewelry in the form of Yun Yun Sun earrings and an Anita Ko necklace. The Baywatch star even wore a black lace face mask – now that's what we call dedication to a look!

We love Priyanka's hair and makeup too (courtesy of Danielle Priano and Yumi Mori, respectively, if her Instagram caption detailing the look is anything to go by!) as it was just as bold and dramatic as the rest of the outfit. The White Tiger actress's hair was loosely curled and styled in a half up and half down 'do, and her eye makeup was dark and smoky, while her complexion featured a heavy contour, and some almost blinding highlighter, which can be appreciated in more detail when she isn't wearing her face mask. Simply flawless!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself Before Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress That Scarlett Johansson Just Wore—We're Speechless!

Sequins were a big hit on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th – and now we think we know why! We imagine every celeb was frantically calling their stylist when they saw Scarlett Johansson’s seductive, plunging sequin gown, which she wore to the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, December 5th. We actually can’t believe our eyes!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Seth Meyers
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Dance Moves in These Celeb-Favorite Designer Sneakers

Jenifer Lopez took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest flick “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson. In a video of her practicing dance moves for the romantic musical comedy film, the multi-hyphenate star can be seen sporting a pair of Alexandre Birman‘s popular “Clarita” sneaker. She styles the luxe shoes with a camel-colored leather boiler suit. Sandra Oh was the first person ever to wear the footwear brand’s debut sneaker at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she picked up a Globe for lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE
purewow.com

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Rang in the New Year with an Intimate PDA Moment

Just when we thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't get any cuter, they proved us wrong by kicking off the New Year with some PDA. On Instagram, Jonas shared his first photo of 2022 and, not surprisingly, it turned out to be a sweet tribute to his wife. In the pic, which has already garnered more than a million likes, Chopra gives him a kiss on the cheek. Jonas captioned the post, "My forever New Years kiss."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Lace#Catsuit#Matrix
Cosmopolitan

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Cozy Up on a Yacht

Many of us celebrated the start of 2022 from the comfort of our couches. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on the other hand, did so on a yacht. On Monday, Priyanka shared snippets on Instagram of her fun holiday vacation with her husband as well as other family and friends. In the photos, you can see her leaning against Nick on the yacht in a bright-pink maxi dress, enjoying a glass of champagne with views of a sunset, chatting with a friend near an infinity pool, and ringing in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Kisses Nick Jonas On New Year’s Eve: ‘My Forever’

Nick Jonas shared a romantic moment with his stunning wife Priyanka Chopra as the pair prepared to ring in 2022. Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, are one of Hollywood’s most affectionate couples! The “Jealous” singer shared a sweet snap from New Year’s Eve with his stunning wife giving him a kiss ahead of the big midnight countdown. “My forever New Years kiss,” he captioned the Dec. 31 post for his 31.9 million followers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Shows Us How to Style the Platform Loafer With Tights & Retro Minidress

Maude Apatow rose to new heights ahead of the season two premiere of “Euphoria.” The actress posted to her Instagram on Wednesday just hours before second season virtual premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.”  In the series, she plays Lexi, one of the show’s main characters. In her post, Apatow wore a 60s-esque outfit consisting of a black and gray tweed Versace mini dress with leather pockets. The sleeveless dress included gold buttons, which matched the metallic hardware on her hair barrettes and necklace perfectly. Apatow added sheer black tights underneath her dress and played into the vintage look of the dress with her...
RETAIL
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Strapless Leather Dress Ariana Grande Wore On The 'Voice' Finale--It Was Almost Too Sexy For TV!

Ariana Grande really can do it all— sing, dance, act, coach new talent on The Voice and serve incredible looks all the while. We’re still not over the custom, sustainable Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to the December 14th finale, with its strapless, corseted top, deep brown color and her matching tie necklace. The hitmaker always knows how to show off her curves!
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The Plunging Purple Catsuit Halle Berry Wore To The People's Choice Awards—It's Too Sexy For Words!

Party season is definitely upon us, as proven by some of the super-dazzling outfits on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th. Halle Berry was one of the many A-listers to go down the sparkly route at the awards ceremony, and we are absolutely head over heels with her outfit of choice! The 55-year-old actress channeled one of her most iconic roles, and walked the red carpet in a seriously sexy catsuit from the Rick Owens Fall 2021 RTW collection. And we’re confident that Catwoman herself would give it her seal of approval!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Zendaya’s Latest Hair Transformation—We Barely Recognized Her!

Zendaya didn’t get the CFDA Fashion Icon award by playing it safe with her style – so it doesn’t surprise us to see that she has changed up her hair in a big way! Why wait until the new year to make big changes; are we right?! The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actress not only followed in the footsteps of Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa (to name just three in the ever-growing list) by going for the chop – although her shoulder-length cut is longer than the bobs the previous three ladies have gone for this year – but she also unveiled a bold new hair color too! Yes, Zendaya’s brunette locks are gone, as the actress is now living her best life as a redhead – and we are completely obsessed!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Chopped Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Dua Lipa loves to keep things fresh and interesting with everything from her music to her wardrobe choices – and the same goes for her hair and makeup too! And speaking of hair, the 26-year-old singer is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and she unveiled her striking new look on Instagram! Where else?! The “Break My Heart” singer now joins the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Jessica Alba, in the short hair club – and we think she looks incredible! Dua’s new ‘do is more tousled and effortless compared to the blunt, sharp bobs sported by Sel and Kourt, so it’s nice to see that the style allows for some variation.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Lily Collins Elevates the Sweater Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘James Corden’ Appearance

Lily Collins appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to chat about season two of her hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” which premiered on Dec. 22, 2021. The 32-year-old star donned an ultra-chic look for the occasion and took to Instagram this morning to show it off. Posing for several snaps outside, Collins tagged her black and gold metallic printed long-sleeve mini dress as YSL. And thanks to one of her stylists, Rob Zangardi, we know that her pointy black thigh-high boots are courtesy of none other than Jimmy Choo. View this post on Instagram A...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does a High Kick in Louboutin Heels & Sparkly Chandelier Jacket

Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song. While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy