Activists demanding special prosecutor in death of Wichita teen

A coalition of community groups is demanding that a special prosecutor be appointed in the case of a young man who died following a physical altercation with staff at the Sedgwick County juvenile center.

In a Wichita rally and letter to local officials, community activists also called Monday for the release of video and the names of the individuals involved in the September death of Cedric Lofton, 17. It comes after an autopsy report released last week ruled the death a homicide.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney is currently reviewing the case.