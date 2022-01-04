ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Activists demanding special prosecutor in death of Wichita teen

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNlOF_0dbyQJa600

A coalition of community groups is demanding that a special prosecutor be appointed in the case of a young man who died following a physical altercation with staff at the Sedgwick County juvenile center.

In a Wichita rally and letter to local officials, community activists also called Monday for the release of video and the names of the individuals involved in the September death of Cedric Lofton, 17. It comes after an autopsy report released last week ruled the death a homicide.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney is currently reviewing the case.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Prosecutor
KNSS Radio

Police: Wichita Police Officer arrested

A Wichita Police Officer was arrested for driving under the influence. The incident happened Friday in Clearwater. The Wichita Department, (WPD), was notified by the Clearwater Police that they had arrested an off-duty Wichita Police officer.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

EARP in effect for Wichita

Thanks to light wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow across the city, most roadways are completely covered in ice and snow. Emergency crews have responded to several accidents today.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
672
Followers
593
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy