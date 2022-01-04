ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists for cardioprotection in chronic kidney disease: a step into the future

By Maria-Eleni Alexandrou
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) share major risk factors and mechanistic pathways for progression. Furthermore, either decreased glomerular filtration rate or increased albuminuria are major risk factors for cardiovascular events. Evidence from previous renal outcome trials in patients with proteinuric CKD showed that angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin-II...

www.nature.com

ajmc.com

Top 5 Most-Read Chronic Kidney Disease Articles of 2021

The top 5 most-read chronic kidney disease stories of 2021 on AJMC.com significantly focused on aiding physicians with determining patient risk of developing the disease or experiencing renal complications. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, the risk of developing kidney disease or experiencing renal-related complications has been...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mediation by hormone concentrations on the associations between repeated measures of phthalate mixture exposure and timing of delivery

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Phthalates are used in the manufacturing of consumer products, resulting in ubiquitous human exposure to phthalate mixtures. Previous work has suggested that phthalates display endocrine-disrupting capabilities, and exposure is associated with early delivery. Objective. To assess mediating effects of hormone...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polysomnography in pre-operative screening for obstructive sleep apnea in patients undergoing bariatric surgery: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. To assess the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening with polysomnography on preventing cardiovascular and pulmonary complications in the postoperative period of bariatric surgery. Subjects/Methods. This was a single-center retrospective cohort study, including 522 adults who underwent bariatric surgery between August 2010...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prevention of atherosclerosis from childhood

Cardiovascular diseases caused by atherosclerosis do not typically manifest before middle age; however, the disease process begins early in life. Preclinical atherosclerosis can be quantified with imaging methods in healthy populations long before clinical manifestations present. Cohort studies have shown that childhood exposure to risk factors, such as dyslipidaemia, elevated blood pressure and tobacco smoking, are associated with adult preclinical atherosclerotic phenotypes. Importantly, these long-term effects are substantially reduced if the individual becomes free from the risk factor by adulthood. As participants in the cohorts continue to age and clinical end points accrue, the strongest evidence linking exposure to risk factors in early life with cardiovascular outcomes has begun to emerge. Although science has deciphered the natural course of atherosclerosis, discovered its causal risk factors and developed effective means to intervene, we are still faced with an ongoing global pandemic of atherosclerotic diseases. In general, atherosclerosis goes undetected for too long, and preventive measures, if initiated at all, are inadequate and/or come too late. In this Review, we give an overview of the available literature suggesting the importance of initiating the prevention of atherosclerosis in early life and provide a summary of the major paediatric programmes for the prevention of atherosclerotic disease. We also highlight the limitations of current knowledge and indicate areas for future research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Chronic Kidney Disease#Chronic Disease#Cerebrovascular Disease#Kidney Failure#Mineralocorticoid#Cvd#Ckd#Access Options
Nature.com

Neurogenetic disorders across the lifespan: from aberrant development to degeneration

Intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are common, and genetic testing is increasingly performed in individuals with these diagnoses to inform prognosis, refine management and provide information about recurrence risk in the family. For neurogenetic conditions associated with intellectual disability and ASD, data on natural history in adults are scarce; however, as older adults with these disorders are identified, it is becoming clear that some conditions are associated with both neurodevelopmental problems and neurodegeneration. Moreover, emerging evidence indicates that some neurogenetic conditions associated primarily with neurodegeneration also affect neurodevelopment. In this Perspective, we discuss examples of diseases that have developmental and degenerative overlap. We propose that neurogenetic disorders should be studied continually across the lifespan to understand the roles of the affected genes in brain development and maintenance, and to inform strategies for treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The simplest explanation does not have to be preferred: co-occurrence of pathogenic variants in cancer-predisposing genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Occam's razor or the principle of parsimony states that in front of a problem, the simplest explanation is to be preferred. This law is attributed to English Franciscan friar William of Ockham, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century, and it is used for instance in the scientific method or when facing a clinical diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Perspectives on diabetic retinopathy from advanced retinal vascular imaging

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a microvascular complication of diabetes and the most common cause of acquired vision loss in adults worldwide. DR is associated with long-term chronic hyperglycaemia and its detrimental effects on the neurovascular structure and function of the retina. Direct imaging of the retinal vasculature and staging of DR has been traditionally based on fundoscopy and fluorescein angiography, which provide only 2D views of the retina, and in the case of fluorescein angiography, requires an invasive dye injection. In contrast, advanced retinal imaging modalities like optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and adaptive optics (AO) are non-invasive and provide depth-resolved, 3D visualization of retinal vessel structure as well as blood flow. Recent studies utilizing these imaging techniques have shown promise in evaluating quantitative vascular parameters that correlate tightly to clinical DR staging, elucidating functional changes in early diabetes, and monitoring DR treatment response. In this article, we discuss and synthesize the results of advanced retinal imaging studies in DR and their implications for our clinical and pathophysiologic understanding of the disease. Based on the recent literature, we also propose a model to describe the differential changes in vascular structure and flow that have been described on advanced retinal imaging as DR progresses. Future studies of these imaging modalities in larger and more diverse populations, as well as corroboration with histological and functional studies, will be important to further our understanding of DR.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical trials: design, endpoints and interpretation of outcomes

The ability to properly analyze results of clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCT), is a needed skill for every physician. This is especially so for those involved in haematopoietic cell transplants. Although seemingly straightforward, correct interpretation of clinical trials data is in reality complex and not for the fainthearted. When a RCT reports intervention A is safer and more effective than intervention B do we simply accept the authours' conclusion or is more detective work needed. The answer: call in Inspector Clouseau! In this article Prof. Megan Othus and us discuss complexities in clinical trials interpretation including the challenge of false-positive error control, endpoints, power and sample size estimates (more often guesses), how to analyze competing events such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and relapse, what to do when a study has > 1 primary endpoint, analyses of multi-arm trials, how to interpret analyses other than the primary endpoint and what do data from non-inferiority trials tell us. Lastly, we consider, the evil which will not die (the statistical Rasputin): reporting survival outcomes by response. We hope this article will be of practical use to clinicians facing the challenge of correctly interpreting clinical trials data. The good news: only one relatively simple equation. And remember, we can be reached 24/7 on Twitter #BMTStats. Our operators are standing by.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An update on long-acting therapies in chronic sight-threatening eye diseases of the posterior segment: AMD, DMO, RVO, uveitis and glaucoma

In the real-world setting, there is suboptimal compliance with treatments that require frequent administration and assessment visits. This undertreatment frequently has negative consequences in eye disease and carries a real risk to vision. For example, patients with glaucoma risk progression of visual loss even with a small number of missed doses, and patients with neovascular age-related degeneration (nAMD) who fail to attend a bi-monthly clinic appointment to receive an intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drug injections may lose the initial vision gains in vision. Protracted regular treatment schedules represent a high burden not only for patients and families, but also healthcare professionals, systems, and ultimately society too. There has been a clear need for longer-acting therapies that reduce the frequency, and therefore the burden, of treatment interventions. Several longer-acting interventions for nAMD, diabetic macular oedema, retinal vein occlusion, uveitis and glaucoma have either been developed or are in late-phase development, some of which employ novel mechanisms of actions, and all of which of promise longer (â‰¥3 month) treatment intervals. This review delivers an overview of anti-VEGF agents with longer durations of action, DARPins, bispecific anti-VEGF/Ang2 therapies, anti-PDGF and anti-integrin therapy, Rho-kinase inhibitors, the Port Delivery System, steroids, gene therapy for retina and uveitis, and for glaucoma, ROCK inhibitors, implants and plugs, and SLT laser and MIGS. The review also refers to the potential of artificial intelligence to tailor treatment efficacy with a resulting reduction in treatment burden.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Degenerative joint disease induced by repeated intra-articular injections of monosodium urate crystals in rats as investigated by translational imaging

The objective of this work was to assess the consequences of repeated intra-articular injection of monosodium urate (MSU) crystals with inflammasome priming by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in order to simulate recurrent bouts of gout in rats. Translational imaging was applied to simultaneously detect and quantify injury in different areas of the knee joint. MSU/LPS induced joint swelling, synovial membrane thickening, fibrosis of the infrapatellar fat pad, tidemark breaching, and cartilage invasion by inflammatory cells. A higher sensitivity to mechanical stimulus was detected in paws of limbs receiving MSU/LPS compared to saline-injected limbs. In MSU/LPS-challenged joints, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed increased synovial fluid volume in the posterior region of the joint, alterations in the infrapatellar fat pad reflecting a progressive decrease of fat volume and fibrosis formation, and a significant increase in the relaxation time T2 in femoral cartilage, consistent with a reduction of proteoglycan content. MRI also showed cyst formation in the tibia, femur remodeling, and T2 reductions in extensor muscles consistent with fibrosis development. Repeated intra-articular MSU/LPS injections in the rat knee joint induced pathology in multiple tissues and may be a useful means to investigate the relationship between urate crystal deposition and the development of degenerative joint disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neworleanssun.com

Pesticide associated with chronic kidney disease: Study

Brisbane [Australia], January 1 (ANI): A new study by the University of Queensland has found that a commonly available pesticide is linked to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The research has been published in the 'International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health'. Researchers analysed links between...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acquired WT1 mutations contribute to relapse of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant

The role of WT1 protein in hematopoiesis and leukemogenesisis incompletely elucidated. WT1 overexpression is commonÂ in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); however, WT1 mutations occur in only about 10% of cases, with increasing incidence in the setting of relapse. In this study, we investigated the clinical and molecular characteristics of WT1 mutations in NPM1-mutated AML, to enhance our understanding of the biology and potential therapeutic implications of WT1 mutations. Our study cohort included 67 patients with NPM1 mutated AML and a median follow-up of 13.7 months. WT1 mutations were identified in 7% (n"‰="‰5) of patients at the time of initial diagnosis. WT1 mutant clones were presumed to be present as co-dominant clones in 3/5 and in subclonal populations in 2/5 cases based on variant allelic frequency (VAF) when compared with NPM1 mutation VAF. All WT1 mutations became undetectable at time of MRD-negative (NPM1-wild type) remission. None of these patients experienced relapse at the time of last follow-up (median, 15 months; range, 4.5"“20.2 months). A total of 15/67 (22%) patients relapsed; among these patient, four (27%) relapsed with WT1 mutant AML. Three of four patients had undergone allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). None of these patients had detectable WT1 mutations at the time of initial diagnosis. WT1 mutations were presumed clonal in two cases and subclonal in the other two cases, based on VAF. Our results indicate that WT1 mutations contribute to relapse in NPM1 mutated AML, especially in the setting ofÂ HSCT. These findings suggest that emerging WT1 mutations may serve as a conduit for relapse in NPM1-mutated AML, and thatÂ sequential molecular profiling to evaluate potential emergent WT1 mutations during surveillance and particularly at relapse likely has prognostic value in patients with NPM1 mutatedÂ AML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Body composition, physical capacity, and immuno-metabolic profile in community-acquired pneumonia caused by COVID-19, influenza, and bacteria: a prospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Different pathogens can cause community-acquired pneumonia (CAP); however, the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has re-emphasized the vital role of respiratory viruses as a cause of CAP. The aim was to explore differences in metabolic profile, body composition, physical capacity, and inflammation between patients hospitalized with CAP caused by different etiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Energy balance in hypothalamic obesity in response to treatment with a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Hypothalamic obesity (HO) frequently occurs following suprasellar tumors from a combination of decreased energy expenditure and increased energy intake. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP1RA) therapy is associated with increased satiety and energy expenditure. We hypothesized GLP1RA therapy in patients with HO would cause both lower energy intake and increased energy expenditure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deubiquitylase USP12 induces pro-survival autophagy and bortezomib resistance in multiple myeloma by stabilizing HMGB1

Despite the establishment of novel therapeutic interventions, multiple myeloma (MM) remains invariably incurable due to development of drug resistance and subsequent relapse, which are attributed to activation of oncogenic pathways such as autophagy. Deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs) are promising targets to overcome resistance to proteasome inhibitor-based treatment. Ubiquitin-specific protease-12 (USP12) is a DUB with a known prognostic value in several cancers. We found that USP12 protein levels were significantly higher in myeloma patient samples than in non-cancerous human samples. Depletion of USP12 suppressed cell growth and clonogenicity and inhibited autophagy. Mechanistic studies showed that USP12 interacted with, deubiquitylated and stabilized the critical autophagy mediator HMGB1 (high mobility group box-1) protein. Knockdown of USP12 decreased the level of HMGB1 and suppressed HMGB1-mediated autophagy in MM. Furthermore, basal autophagy activity associated with USP12/HMGB1 was elevated in bortezomib (BTZ)-resistant MM cell lines. USP12 depletion, concomitant with a reduced expression of HMGB1, suppressed autophagy and increased the sensitivity of resistant cells to BTZ. Collectively, our findings have identified an important role of the deubiquitylase USP12 in pro-survival autophagy and resultant BTZ resistance in MM by stabilizing HMGB1, suggesting that the USP12/HMGB1 axis might be pursued as a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target in human MM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Congenital nephrotic syndrome

Congenital nephrotic syndrome (CNS), a challenging form of nephrotic syndrome, is characterized by massive proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema. Extensive leakage of plasma proteins is the main feature of CNS. Patients can be diagnosed in utero or during the first few weeks of life, usually before three months. The etiology of CNS can be related to either genetic or nongenetic etiologies. Pathogenic variants in NPHS1, NPHS2, LAMB2, WT1, and PLCE1 genes have been implicated in this disease. The clinical course is complicated by significant edema, infections, thrombosis, hypothyroidism, failure to thrive, and others. Obtaining vascular access, frequent intravenous albumin infusions, diuretic use, infection prevention, and nutritional support are the mainstay management during their first month of life. The best therapy for these patients is kidney transplantation. CNS diagnosis and treatment continue to be a challenge for clinicians. This review increases the awareness about the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of CNS patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Assessment and treatment of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and the postpartum period

Thyroid disorders are prevalent in pregnant women. Furthermore, thyroid hormone has a critical role in fetal development and thyroid dysfunction can adversely affect obstetric outcomes. Thus, the appropriate management of hyperthyroidism, most commonly caused by Graves disease, and hypothyroidism, which in iodine sufficient regions is most commonly caused by Hashimoto thyroiditis, in pregnancy is important for the health of both pregnant women and their offspring. Gestational transient thyrotoxicosis can also occur during pregnancy and should be differentiated from Graves disease. Effects of thyroid autoimmunity and subclinicalÂ hypothyroidism in pregnancy remain controversial. Iodine deficiency is the leading cause of hypothyroidism worldwide. Despite global efforts to eradicate iodine deficiency disorders, pregnant women remain at risk of iodine deficiency due to increased iodine requirements during gestation. The incidence of thyroid cancer is increasing worldwide, including in young adults. AsÂ such, the diagnosis of thyroid nodules or thyroid cancer during pregnancy is becoming more frequent. The evaluation and management of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer in pregnancy poseÂ a particular challenge. Postpartum thyroiditis can occur up to 1 year after delivery and must beÂ differentiated from other forms of thyroid dysfunction, as treatment differs. This Review provides current evidence and recommendations for the evaluation and management of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and in the postpartum period.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA-seq recognized the initiator of epithelial ovarian cancer recurrence

Epithelial ovarian cancers (EOCs) are sensitive to chemotherapy but will ultimately relapse and develop drug resistance. The origin of EOC recurrence has been elusive due to intra-tumor heterogeneity. Here we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) in 13,369 cells from primary, untreated peritoneal metastasis, and relapse tumors. We used time-resolved analysis to chart the developmental sequence of cells from the metastatic tumors, then traced the earliest replanting cells back to the primary tumors. We discovered seven distinct subpopulations in primary tumors where the CYR61+ "stress" subpopulation was identified as the relapse-initiators. Furthermore, a subpopulation of RGS5+ cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) was found to strongly support tumor metastasis. The combined CYR61/RGS5 expression scores significantly correlated with the relapse-free-survival of EOC patients and can be used as predictors of EOC recurrence. Our study provides insights into the mechanism of EOC recurrence and presents CYR61+ relapse-initiating cells as potential therapeutic targets to prevent EOC relapse.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between arterial stiffness and sleep apnoea in patients with resistant hypertension

Resistant Hypertension (RHT) is associated with a higher risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA). OSA and aortic stiffness (AS) measured by Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) are independent risk factors for cardiovascular events. We assessed, in a cross-sectional study, the association between AS measured by PWV and OSA severity in patients with RHT. All patients were submitted to polysomnography, PWV measure and 24"‰h ABPM. Bivariate analysis compared patients with and without moderate/severe OSA. Multivariate analysis was performed to assess the independent correlates of moderate/severe OSA. A total of 376 patients were included, 31% were men with a mean age of 63"‰Â±"‰10 years. Moderate/severe OSA was diagnosed in 214 patients (57%), 63 patients (17%) presented AS. Uncontrolled ABPM (true RHT) was found in 215 patients (57.2%) and among them 113 were diagnosed with moderate/severe OSA. Evaluating AS in patients with mild, moderate and severe apnoea, we observed a progressive increase in PWV (8.19"‰Â±"‰1.55, 8.51"‰Â±"‰1.84, 8.67"‰Â±"‰1.68, respectively). Classifying them in 2 groups: (1) without apnoea/mild apnoea and (2) moderate/severe apnoea, we found higher values in group 2 (8.21"‰Â±"‰1.52"‰m/s vs. 8.60"‰Â±"‰1.75"‰m/s, p"‰="‰0.02), especially among true RHT patients (8.28"‰Â±"‰1.62 vs. 8.81"‰Â±"‰1.86, p"‰="‰0.029), women (8.13"‰Â±"‰1.49 vs. 8.55"‰Â±"‰1.73, p"‰="‰0.036), and uncontrolled nocturnal systolic BP (8.49Â Â± 1.63 vs. 8.58 Â± 1.78, p"‰="‰0.04). In conclusion, in this RHT cohort, although with borderline results, the more severe the apnoea, the greater the arterial stiffness, mainly among women, true RHT and patients with an adverse nocturnal BP profile.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

