Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists for cardioprotection in chronic kidney disease: a step into the future

Resistant Hypertension (RHT) is associated with a higher risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA). OSA and aortic stiffness (AS) measured by Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) are independent risk factors for cardiovascular events. We assessed, in a cross-sectional study, the association between AS measured by PWV and OSA severity in patients with RHT. All patients were submitted to polysomnography, PWV measure and 24"‰h ABPM. Bivariate analysis compared patients with and without moderate/severe OSA. Multivariate analysis was performed to assess the independent correlates of moderate/severe OSA. A total of 376 patients were included, 31% were men with a mean age of 63"‰Â±"‰10 years. Moderate/severe OSA was diagnosed in 214 patients (57%), 63 patients (17%) presented AS. Uncontrolled ABPM (true RHT) was found in 215 patients (57.2%) and among them 113 were diagnosed with moderate/severe OSA. Evaluating AS in patients with mild, moderate and severe apnoea, we observed a progressive increase in PWV (8.19"‰Â±"‰1.55, 8.51"‰Â±"‰1.84, 8.67"‰Â±"‰1.68, respectively). Classifying them in 2 groups: (1) without apnoea/mild apnoea and (2) moderate/severe apnoea, we found higher values in group 2 (8.21"‰Â±"‰1.52"‰m/s vs. 8.60"‰Â±"‰1.75"‰m/s, p"‰="‰0.02), especially among true RHT patients (8.28"‰Â±"‰1.62 vs. 8.81"‰Â±"‰1.86, p"‰="‰0.029), women (8.13"‰Â±"‰1.49 vs. 8.55"‰Â±"‰1.73, p"‰="‰0.036), and uncontrolled nocturnal systolic BP (8.49Â Â± 1.63 vs. 8.58 Â± 1.78, p"‰="‰0.04). In conclusion, in this RHT cohort, although with borderline results, the more severe the apnoea, the greater the arterial stiffness, mainly among women, true RHT and patients with an adverse nocturnal BP profile.
