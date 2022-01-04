ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, January 3?

By Matt Moore
Cover picture for the articleIt’s the start of a new week in a new year. So should late-night television fans expect to see a brand new The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight?. Fans have waited patiently for Stephen Colbert’s return. The comedian and his crew have enjoyed a holiday hiatus, much like the rest...

Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
E! News

Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Drags Sean Hannity’s Wildly Hypocritical Jan. 6 Texts

Stephen Colbert could not wait to dig into the latest bombshell about one of his favorite targets, Sean Hannity, after the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot set its sights on the Fox News host. On the eve of the Jan. 6 anniversary—“that horrible day when millions of...
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
TVOvermind

The Five Most Significant Moments Of Stephen Colbert’s Career

From Saturday Night Live reject to one of the most successful late-night hosts in history, Stephen Colbert has made his mark in the entertainment industry, becoming a formidable presence in American show business. Colbert currently hosts The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, inheriting the much-coveted hosting gig from legendary funnyman David Letterman. Colbert’s story isn’t an overnight success, however. The 57-year-old entertainer went through ups and downs in his career to get to where he is today. His current position at the top of the late-night leaderboard might be explained by his philosophy regarding success. In a commencement speech he delivered to graduating students of Northwestern University in 2020, Colbert shared the following piece of advice: “One of the things I was taught early on is that you are not the most important person in the scene. Everybody else is. And if they are the most important people in the scene, you will naturally pay attention to them and serve them. But the good news is you’re in the scene too. So hopefully to them you’re the most important person, and they will serve you. No one is leading, you’re all following the follower, serving the servant.” Here are the five most significant moments of Stephen Colbert’s career.
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Says He Won’t Do ‘The Late Show’ Remotely Amid Omicron Outbreak: “Corona Is Dealing With Me Now”

Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
TheWrap

‘Late Show’ Marks Jan. 6 Anniversary With Biting ‘Rent’ Parody

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” brought a little humor to the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack with biting insults and a catchy show tune. Stephen Colbert and company opened Thursday night’s installment of the show with an insurrection-themed take on “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent.”
The Week

Stephen Colbert highlights Sean Hannity's Jan. 6 role, The Daily Show catches up with key insurrectionists

Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and The Daily Show took a look Wednesday night at what happened to some key insurrectionists, VH1-style. Yes, "tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, that horrible day when millions of Americans stared at the TV in shock and grief and said, 'Aw, crap, is that Uncle Dave?'" Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. "The House select committee investigating the attack has set its sights on a new target," Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said. "Last night the committee sent a letter asking Hannity to talk to them about some bombshell text messages that indicate that Hannity had advance knowledge regarding the former president's planning for Jan. 6."
Primetimer

The Year Stephen Colbert Saved Christmas

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Every holiday season brings a fresh deluge of made-for-TV movies and specials, heavily promoted yet quickly forgotten, like last year’s Black Friday deals. If you don’t believe me, go to Hulu right now and look over their long menu of holiday specials. I recognized one.
