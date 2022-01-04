Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, January 3?

From Saturday Night Live reject to one of the most successful late-night hosts in history, Stephen Colbert has made his mark in the entertainment industry, becoming a formidable presence in American show business. Colbert currently hosts The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, inheriting the much-coveted hosting gig from legendary funnyman David Letterman. Colbert’s story isn’t an overnight success, however. The 57-year-old entertainer went through ups and downs in his career to get to where he is today. His current position at the top of the late-night leaderboard might be explained by his philosophy regarding success. In a commencement speech he delivered to graduating students of Northwestern University in 2020, Colbert shared the following piece of advice: “One of the things I was taught early on is that you are not the most important person in the scene. Everybody else is. And if they are the most important people in the scene, you will naturally pay attention to them and serve them. But the good news is you’re in the scene too. So hopefully to them you’re the most important person, and they will serve you. No one is leading, you’re all following the follower, serving the servant.” Here are the five most significant moments of Stephen Colbert’s career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO