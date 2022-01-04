Motorcyclist dies several weeks after Santa Barbara crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash in Santa Barbara in mid-December has died from his injuries.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, 57-year-old James Miller of Santa Barbara died in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 28, two weeks after the crash that sent him to the hospital.

Miller was riding his motorcycle east on East Canon Perdido Street when he was involved in a crash with a BMW SUV driving south in the intersection of East Canon Perdido and Quarantina Street.

Miller was ejected more than 50 feet across the roadway and his helmet was dislodged from the collision. He was said to be barely breathing when police and paramedics arrived on scene.

He was transported to the hospital where he remained hospitalized until his death. Investigators said his death appears to be directly related to the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said traffic safety is a priority for the department and said a recent grant will help with the city's mission to enforce traffic laws and prevent DUIs. The police department also reminds motorcyclists that California law requires riders to wear a securely fastened, Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

