Hornets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Charlotte Hornets (19-19) play against the Washington Wizards (18-18) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 121, Washington Wizards 124 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mavs have matched their longest win streak (3 3x)
1st time over 500 since 14-13 after win vs CHA on 12/13
10+ pt lead in 8 straight. Longest streak since Apr 2014
4-2 on 2nd of BTB
DFS & Brunson extend 10+ pt streaks to 10 and 18 gms
Luka matches season hi 15 assists (Only 3 TO) – 11:14 PM
The Browns are playing the worst football I’ve ever seen and I’m a Washington Football Team fan. – 11:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In addition to injuries, Jackson said the biggest difference from last year is how young they are. “We had a couple older guys on the team in Wayne Ellington and Mason Plumlee. We’re just missing that experience.” – 10:47 PM
Kyle Kuzma on Deni Avdija: “I see a lot of my younger self in him [because he overthinks]… once he gets his brain right, and everything comes together, it’s going to be dope.” – 10:40 PM
“We had an opportunity tonight and just didn’t get it done… We didn’t close out this game like we could have or should have. This was a missed opportunity, but we move on. I expect our guys to respond.” – James Borrego
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:33 PM
Kyle Kuzma: “I’m just in a great situation here in Washington. The coaching staff believes in me, [my teammates] believe in me and I’m just having fun.” – 10:30 PM
The Hornets fell short on Monday as the Wizards outlasted them down the stretch. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:24 PM
Kyle Kuzma tonight:
36 PTS
14 REB
6 AST
6 3PT
He joins Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook as the only Wizards ever with 30/10/5 and 5+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/B8shj68eJc – 10:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🍔 Big Mac time! 🍔
Head to your local @McDonalds_DMV tomorrow to get a $2 Big Mac. pic.twitter.com/GAuYXVDdxo – 9:59 PM
Snowy dub!!❄️ pic.twitter.com/dpBymUAsJ9 – 9:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
You know it’s a good night when you see @Bradley Beal throwing up the DUUUUB 👐
#DCAboveAll | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GsCebNYHvG – 9:42 PM
Kyle Kuzma had 36 points and 14 rebounds, which you don’t see often around here. Only Wizards player to have that many points and rebounds in a game in the last 10 years is Russell Westbrook. – 9:41 PM
23 PTS and 14 REB for @Miles Bridges means 50% off pizza for you tomorrow! Use code HORNETS at @yourlocaldomino. 🍕
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/lVBV5e11pz – 9:41 PM
The Wizards leapfrog the Charlotte Hornets in the standings after that victory — they now sit in 7th place for those that care this early in the season. – 9:36 PM
Kyle Kuzma (36p/14r/6a) and Bradley Beal (35p/7r/8a) are the first duo to each record at least 35p/5r/5a in the same game for the @Washington Wizards since Walt Bellamy and Don Ohl did so on Dec. 1, 1964. – 9:36 PM
Gordon: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
Terry: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PT
Miles: 23 PTS, 14 REB, 4 STL
LaMelo: 18 PTS, 4 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/15Vs8uMxwM – 9:34 PM
Final: Wizards 124, Hornets 121. Third straight double-double for Kyle Kuzma, who is having a really nice stretch these past few games.
Wiz had 16 three’s, which balanced out 15 TOs.
Kuzma: 36p 14r
Beal: 35-7-8
Gafford: 15p 11r – 9:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Closed it out for the W.
Kuzma: 36 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
Beal: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
Gafford: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 3 BLK
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/7Ah8IBB78T – 9:27 PM
Bradley Beal & Kyle Kuzma tonight:
71 points (KK 36, BB 35)
24/48 (50%) FG
9/19 (47%) 3P
14/15 (93%) FT
21 REB
14 AST
Wizards beat Hornets, 124-121 📈 pic.twitter.com/O15iM47Qjq – 9:26 PM
Final: Wizards 124, #Hornets 121
Gordon Hayward 27 pts, 8 rebs, 4 ast
Terry Rozier 25 pts, 5 rebs
Miles Bridges 23 pts, 14 rebs, 3 ast
LaMelo 18 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast
Up next: vs. Detroit on Wednesday – 9:25 PM
Wizards beat the Hornets, 124-121. Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and hit three threes in the final three minutes.
Wizards are 19-18 and have won 4 of 7. – 9:25 PM
Final: Wizards 124, Hornets 121
Kuzma: 36 pts., 14 rebs., 6 assts.
Beal: 35 pts., 7 rebs., 8 assts.
Hayward: 27 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.
Records: Wizards 19-18, Hornets: 19-19 – 9:25 PM
Morant with 18 in the 3rd is one point off his career best for points in a quarter. Had 19 vs. Charlotte this season. – 9:22 PM
Bradley Beal has played all but 28 seconds of the second half. He’s up to 35 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. – 9:22 PM
Kyle Kuzma becoming one of my favorite Wizards this decade is @its_whitney’s revenge for that future top 100 draft all those years ago. – 9:19 PM
Washington leads Charlotte 120-113 with 19.2 seconds to play. I know what the Hornets’ record is (just 19-18), but this would be one of the Wizards’ best wins of the season considering all they’re dealing with (player absences and lack of practice/shootaround time). – 9:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz in crunch time: You already know 😏
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/llQUOYOAEi – 9:17 PM
So Plumlee came back in just to screen constantly for Rozier pull-ups? It kinda sorta worked ish but seems like they did the Wiz a favor with that sub – 9:16 PM
And THIS is why Kuzma will never stick with bully ball inside 😂
You shoot 6/11 from 3 and it changes you. – 9:15 PM
Last four games for Kyle Kuzma
34
29
25
22 – 9:14 PM
Kyle Kuzma is on 🔥🔥🔥 with clutch threes once again. He had one with 2:59 left in the 4th, another with 2:20 on the clock and then a third with 1:10 to go. – 9:14 PM
Kyle Kuzma with a season-high 34 points with 39.6 seconds left to play and Wizards up 116-113 (Hornets ball). His most points in nearly two years (36 on 1/11/20). – 9:14 PM
Kyle Kuzma is four for five from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and now has 34 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Washington holds a 116-113 lead with 39.6 seconds to play. – 9:14 PM
KUZMA IS ON FIRE LMAOOOOOO OMG 34! – 9:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
CLUTCH KUZ HITS ANOTHER BIG THREE!! – 9:12 PM
Kyle Kuzma my gosh – 9:11 PM
Remember when we all said Kyle Kuzma would be just another rotation guy on any other team? It’s the opposite. He’s been really good playing in Eastern Conference obscurity. – 9:10 PM
Kuzma back to back tre balls.
The 4th belongs to Kyle. – 9:10 PM
Kyle Kuzma unconscious in the fourth quarter – 9:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma drill a three. Wizards up by 2. – 9:09 PM
KCP just hit the top left corner of the glass…
On a corner three. – 9:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
#DCFamily, make sure you check the @ChickfilA app to claim your reward tonight! – 9:07 PM
Deni with a huge stop on Hayward, then knocks down a three to cut the lead to 1 – 9:06 PM
Deni Avdija started the game 0-6 from the field, but knocks down an open triple late in the fourth quarter – 9:06 PM
Just watch Jalen McDaniels effort during this possession. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/z32kvuIdrf – 9:05 PM
Miles Bridges gets away with stepping out of bounds and then a travel on his way to a bucket.
No call from the ref who then call Kyle Kuzma for a charge on the other end and then Deni Avdija gets called for a touch foul. – 9:01 PM
2021 1st rd pick Corey Kispert has reached double figures in 4 of his last 6 games. Tonight he’s got 12 pts (2-3 3PT) and 4 reb. The rookie is starting to find his way. – 9:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Latvian Laser is locked on!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/gc0v45KxKh – 8:53 PM
The Wizards fell behind 85-73 with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter. Since then, the Wizards have outscored the Hornets 22-5.
The Wizards lead 95-90 with 9:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 8:51 PM
Bradley Beal doing his best Russell Westbrook impression with the mid-range bank shot from the left block – 8:51 PM
Wizards are on a 19-5 run to regain the lead – 8:46 PM
🟣🟣🟣⚪️
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/87zQeNQwwp – 8:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Down but not out.
Beal: 26 PTS, 10-19 FG, 5 AST
Kuzma: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
Gafford: 11 PTS, 5-6 FG, 9 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:43 PM
The Wizards trail the Hornets 90-84 at the start of the fourth quarter. Bradley Beal leads all scorers with 26 points. Points allowed off turnovers have been the Wizards’ primary problem tonight. Their 11 turnovers have resulted in 21 Hornets points. – 8:43 PM
Hornets take a 90-84 lead into the fourth.
Bridges has 12, Hayward has 20p
Beal: 26p
Kuzma: 22p 11r – 8:42 PM
Vintage move by @LaMelo Ball 😲
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/WBRHELeGXR – 8:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz with the hot hand 🔥
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Pixd9BDREj – 8:35 PM
Brutal break for Wizards as they have a 5-on-3 with Kyle Kuzma pushing the ball, but Mason Plumlee slaps it away from behind (Kuzma wanted the foul) and Miles Bridges gets a cherry picking dunk on the other end. – 8:35 PM
Can’t someone else guard Hayward? Kispert’s helping a ton offensively but he has no chance on Gordon. – 8:34 PM
Running circles around the defense 👌
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/meA1DDYT25 – 8:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
First half frames 📸 – 8:21 PM
Kyle Kuzma when the WIzards have a bunch of players in health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/ZLg1IytscV – 8:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Time to regroup.
Kuzma: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
Beal: 15 PTS, 6-12 FG, 4 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:05 PM
🟣🟣⚪️⚪️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/1KiBpRAIkH – 8:04 PM
The Wizards went 7 for 25 from the field in the second quarter. They turned the ball over five times, leading to 11 Hornets points. – 8:04 PM
Shifting gears like a true #NBAAllStar 🤩⭐️
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/fJqOm6Om9n – 8:04 PM
After winning the 1st quarter 38-25, the Wizards got outscored 39-18 by the Hornets in the 2nd. It’s 64-56 Charlotte. Wiz have 10 TOs, which have led to 19 pts for the Hornets. – 8:03 PM
Halftime: Hornets 64, Wizards 56
Kuzma: 15 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Beal: 15 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Bridges: 17 pts., 10 rebs.
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 10 (19), Hornets 3 (2) – 8:02 PM
Halftime: Hornets 64, Wizards 56. Wiz gave up a 13 point lead in the second quarter. Charlotte had an 18-3 run near the end there.
Kuzma had just 2p and Beal had 7p in the second. They each have 15 now. – 8:02 PM
James Borrego said he would hold the Hornets’ zone defense in reserve as a change-up if needed, and it certainly took the Wizards out of their rhythm in the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Hornets have outscored the Wizards 39-14 in the second quarter with 34 seconds left until halftime
13 point lead to 12 point deficit – 8:00 PM
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges x #NBAAllStar ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zYw9BsB9Wb – 7:55 PM
Kyle Kuzma triple-double watch?
He has 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists with 4 minutes to go before halftime. – 7:51 PM
Wizards have 7 turnovers that have turned into 12 Hornets points in the first 16 minutes of the game – 7:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Fire first quarter 🔥
Kuzma: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Beal: 8 PTS, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3P
Bertans: 6 PTS, 2-2 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:39 PM
🟣⚪️⚪️⚪️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/AyuX8wmMxi – 7:38 PM
Kyle Kuzma is turning into the Wizards second best player in real time. Consistency has been a major key for Kuz. – 7:37 PM
The Wizards outscored the Hornets 38-25 in the first quarter. Kuzma has 13 pts already. Wiz are 5-9 3PT, Bertans is 2-2 3PT. – 7:36 PM
The Wizards are up 38-25 after one, shooting 60.9% and moving the ball as well as they have the past couple games.
Kuzma has 13p, Beal has 8 – 7:36 PM
That was one of the Wizards’ better first quarters in a long time. They lead the Hornets 38-25 after they attacked the basket and then received a pair of late-quarter 3s from Davis Bertans. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 13 points. – 7:36 PM
Wes Unseld Jr.’s forwards only lineup to end the first quarter
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Davis Bertans
Alize Johnson – 7:35 PM
Wiz-Hornets is as silly as you’d expect. In a fun way! – 7:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Making the dream work with a little bit of teamwork.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8yKBGtUi1d – 7:24 PM
The way that Kyle Kuzma is attacking the basket now with the Wizards’ roster depleted is the way he needs to play when the roster fills out again. He’s turning his handling skills into a weapon that he needs to utilize more often. – 7:19 PM
Looks like Deni Avdija has drawn the LaMelo Ball assignment early tonight. A match-up of two top-10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. – 7:15 PM
Thomas Bryant back on the sidelines tonight as he’s cleared protocols, as Unseld said today. – 7:11 PM
Understandably very light crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Hornets at tip because as Wes Unseld Jr. joked, DMV drivers don’t know how to drive in the snow (well maybe ever?) – 7:10 PM
BOUNCE-BACK GAME! 💪
📍 – Washington, DC
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sGJL5oCfzj – 7:01 PM
Malik Monk got a chance to start once in Charlotte. It did not go well. He learned these chances are rare.
So now plugged into the Lakers’ starting group, the 24-year-old who says his right arm is “strictly for buckets” has been showing what he can do:
ocregister.com/2022/01/03/lak… – 6:55 PM
Two keys to tonight’s game for the Wizards: (1) Get back on defense, because the Hornets love to push the ball upcourt. (2) Locate the Hornets’ 3-point shooters, including in transition, and then run them off the line. – 6:48 PM
Snow Days in DC ❄️🏀
@MichelobULTRA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/CilyR1s80S – 6:41 PM
Wizards starters tonight vs. Hornets:
Beal, KCP, Avdija, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:32 PM
🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/6JQHPSqwlh – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
STARTING 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/oxb9TI85eK – 6:30 PM
Billy Donovan is back tonight for the Bulls. He was originally cleared from COVID-19 protocol for the Washington game, but the snowstorm prevented him from being able to fly out in time for the game.
Emphasizes how “fortunate” he feels to have experienced mild symptoms. – 6:18 PM
Donovan said he tried to go to Washington but flight got canceled. Was cleared to travel morning of game. #Bulls – 6:17 PM
Donovan was cleared for the Wizards game but flights were cancelled. – 6:17 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Vernon Carey Jr., Scottie Lewis and PJ Washington (Health and Safety Protocols) are all out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Lyq3Dpzlcp – 6:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One hour until tip time.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The most appropriate D.C. attire today 🌨☃️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/iISTiVNerz – 5:41 PM
Davis Bertans will be available to play tonight following a non-COVID illness, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:32 PM
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are now OUT of Health and Safety protocol. Neto could play as soon as Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Outside of Branden Carlson missing two games, Utah has been spared of the COVID problems a ton of other programs are dealing with.
For now, Utah’s upcoming set against the Washington schools looks good. UW plays tonight, Wazzu is just off a pause and is at Colorado on Thursday. – 5:29 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says both Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant have cleared health and safety protocols. Neto is likely to return Wed., while Bryant still has to clear the 5-on-5 hurdle in his rehab from ACL surgery. – 5:29 PM
Raul Neto came out of protocols and worked out today, Unseld said. He’s hoping Neto’s available Wednesday. – 5:28 PM
Wizards have 7 players in health and safety protocols
Spencer Dinwiddie
Anthony Gill
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are out of protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. hope to have Neto available on Wednesday. – 5:28 PM
New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE
Our game against the Nets, postponed from December 21, has been rescheduled for February 17 in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:25 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. confirms Davis Bertans is returning tonight from a brief absence due to a non-COVID related illness. – 5:25 PM
Take delay over cancellation any day.
Especially when I saw cancellation coming.
Got snow advisory yesterday for DC area. Had scheduled CLT✈DCA this morning before afternoon DCA✈MSY.
So at 5 a.m. after #Suns-#Hornets 📞 AA to change ✈. Got nonstop to NOLA soon. 🙏🙏🙏🙏. pic.twitter.com/vJ7ru7XtKQ – 5:21 PM
Malik Monk’s last 5 games for the Lakers: 20.0 points on 57.4% (42.4% from 3), 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks. The 23-year-old former No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft signed with LAL in the offseason for the veteran’s minimum $1.8 million salary after CHA didn’t offer him – 5:21 PM
Washington will play its postponed game against the Nets on Feb. 17. NBA just announced dates for a bunch of those games that were pushed for covid absences. – 5:18 PM
Wizards postponed game on Dec. 21st with Brooklyn has been moved to Thursday Feb. 17th at 7:30pm in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:18 PM
The Wizards-Nets game originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak will now be played on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the league announced. – 5:18 PM
If you’re counting at home, the Wizards now have five PGs in health and safety protocols: Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Brad Wanamaker and Tremont Waters. Cassius Winston (hamstring) is also hurt. – 5:16 PM
Another Wizards point guard is in the league’s health and safety protocols: Tremont Waters, who is on a 10-day contract. Waters is out for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 5:14 PM
Nine Washington Wizards players in health and safety protocol. – 5:13 PM
Unreal. Tremont Waters has now entered health and safety protocols, the Wizards say. Just like Brad Wanamaker, he signed with the team and played one game before going into protocols. – 5:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight vs. Charlotte.
Updated injury and availability report for tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/j1UCVqvgH7 – 5:12 PM
“We were going to play ball and that was that. It was basically let’s get to the game, we’ll figure it out and as far as getting home, we’ll figure that out at the time.” 🌨️ 🌨️ 🌨️
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 4:00 PM
What a change of sports history this might’ve been: In 1999, Knicks/Rangers owner Charles Dolan and NJ Devils owner John McMullen put in a joint bid to buy the Washington Football Team. If they got the NFL team, then the Nets would have tried to buy the Devils and move to Newark pic.twitter.com/EgVsIO3gQg – 3:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve been lighting up the scoreboard lately!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hdCOxzLJNI – 3:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This will be a fun one to watch!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/l7i2OYKpSj – 3:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last 10 games, our 11.8 turnover percentage is tied for the third-lowest rate in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/O6fpjACEy6 – 2:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sign up for our Fan of the Game Sweepstakes, presented by @CapitalOne, for your chance to win tickets and recognition during our game against the Thunder! – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Going all the way up!
@NATCA Flight of the Week ✈️ pic.twitter.com/H64kyRHdSv – 2:15 PM
Comments / 0