Hornets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (19-19) play against the Washington Wizards (18-18) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 121, Washington Wizards 124 (Final)

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

In addition to injuries, Jackson said the biggest difference from last year is how young they are. “We had a couple older guys on the team in Wayne Ellington and Mason Plumlee. We’re just missing that experience.” – 10:47 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma on Deni Avdija: “I see a lot of my younger self in him [because he overthinks]… once he gets his brain right, and everything comes together, it’s going to be dope.” – 10:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

"We had an opportunity tonight and just didn't get it done… We didn't close out this game like we could have or should have. This was a missed opportunity, but we move on. I expect our guys to respond." – James Borrego

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma: "I'm just in a great situation here in Washington. The coaching staff believes in me, [my teammates] believe in me and I'm just having fun."

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Hornets fell short on Monday as the Wizards outlasted them down the stretch. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyle Kuzma tonight:

36 PTS

14 REB

6 AST

6 3PT

He joins Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook as the only Wizards ever with 30/10/5 and 5+ threes in a game.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma had 36 points and 14 rebounds, which you don’t see often around here. Only Wizards player to have that many points and rebounds in a game in the last 10 years is Russell Westbrook. – 9:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Wizards leapfrog the Charlotte Hornets in the standings after that victory — they now sit in 7th place for those that care this early in the season. – 9:36 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Kyle Kuzma (36p/14r/6a) and Bradley Beal (35p/7r/8a) are the first duo to each record at least 35p/5r/5a in the same game for the @Washington Wizards since Walt Bellamy and Don Ohl did so on Dec. 1, 1964. – 9:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Gordon: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Terry: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PT

Miles: 23 PTS, 14 REB, 4 STL

LaMelo: 18 PTS, 4 REB

#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/15Vs8uMxwM – 9:34 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Final: Wizards 124, Hornets 121. Third straight double-double for Kyle Kuzma, who is having a really nice stretch these past few games.

Wiz had 16 three’s, which balanced out 15 TOs.

Kuzma: 36p 14r

Beal: 35-7-8

Gafford: 15p 11r – 9:31 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Closed it out for the W.

Kuzma: 36 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST

Beal: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST

Gafford: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 3 BLK

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/7Ah8IBB78T – 9:27 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal & Kyle Kuzma tonight:

71 points (KK 36, BB 35)

24/48 (50%) FG

9/19 (47%) 3P

14/15 (93%) FT

21 REB

14 AST

Wizards beat Hornets, 124-121 📈 pic.twitter.com/O15iM47Qjq – 9:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Wizards 124, #Hornets 121

Gordon Hayward 27 pts, 8 rebs, 4 ast

Terry Rozier 25 pts, 5 rebs

Miles Bridges 23 pts, 14 rebs, 3 ast

LaMelo 18 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast

Up next: vs. Detroit on Wednesday – 9:25 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards beat the Hornets, 124-121. Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and hit three threes in the final three minutes.

Wizards are 19-18 and have won 4 of 7. – 9:25 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Wizards 124, Hornets 121

Kuzma: 36 pts., 14 rebs., 6 assts.

Beal: 35 pts., 7 rebs., 8 assts.

Hayward: 27 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.

Records: Wizards 19-18, Hornets: 19-19 – 9:25 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal has played all but 28 seconds of the second half. He’s up to 35 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. – 9:22 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Kyle Kuzma becoming one of my favorite Wizards this decade is @its_whitney’s revenge for that future top 100 draft all those years ago. – 9:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Washington leads Charlotte 120-113 with 19.2 seconds to play. I know what the Hornets’ record is (just 19-18), but this would be one of the Wizards’ best wins of the season considering all they’re dealing with (player absences and lack of practice/shootaround time). – 9:18 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Kuz in crunch time: You already know 😏

#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/llQUOYOAEi – 9:17 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Last four games for Kyle Kuzma

34

29

25

22 – 9:14 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma is on 🔥🔥🔥 with clutch threes once again. He had one with 2:59 left in the 4th, another with 2:20 on the clock and then a third with 1:10 to go. – 9:14 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma with a season-high 34 points with 39.6 seconds left to play and Wizards up 116-113 (Hornets ball). His most points in nearly two years (36 on 1/11/20). – 9:14 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kyle Kuzma is four for five from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and now has 34 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Washington holds a 116-113 lead with 39.6 seconds to play. – 9:14 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

KUZMA IS ON FIRE LMAOOOOOO OMG 34! – 9:12 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

CLUTCH KUZ HITS ANOTHER BIG THREE!! – 9:12 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma my gosh – 9:11 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Remember when we all said Kyle Kuzma would be just another rotation guy on any other team? It's the opposite. He's been really good playing in Eastern Conference obscurity.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kuzma back to back tre balls.

The 4th belongs to Kyle. – 9:10 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma unconscious in the fourth quarter – 9:09 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kyle Kuzma drill a three. Wizards up by 2. – 9:09 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Deni with a huge stop on Hayward, then knocks down a three to cut the lead to 1 – 9:06 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija started the game 0-6 from the field, but knocks down an open triple late in the fourth quarter – 9:06 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Just watch Jalen McDaniels effort during this possession. Unreal.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Miles Bridges gets away with stepping out of bounds and then a travel on his way to a bucket.

No call from the ref who then call Kyle Kuzma for a charge on the other end and then Deni Avdija gets called for a touch foul. – 9:01 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

2021 1st rd pick Corey Kispert has reached double figures in 4 of his last 6 games. Tonight he's got 12 pts (2-3 3PT) and 4 reb. The rookie is starting to find his way.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

The Latvian Laser is locked on!

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/gc0v45KxKh – 8:53 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards fell behind 85-73 with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter. Since then, the Wizards have outscored the Hornets 22-5.

The Wizards lead 95-90 with 9:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 8:51 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal doing his best Russell Westbrook impression with the mid-range bank shot from the left block – 8:51 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards are on a 19-5 run to regain the lead – 8:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Down but not out.

Beal: 26 PTS, 10-19 FG, 5 AST

Kuzma: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST

Gafford: 11 PTS, 5-6 FG, 9 REB

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:43 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards trail the Hornets 90-84 at the start of the fourth quarter. Bradley Beal leads all scorers with 26 points. Points allowed off turnovers have been the Wizards’ primary problem tonight. Their 11 turnovers have resulted in 21 Hornets points. – 8:43 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Hornets take a 90-84 lead into the fourth.

Bridges has 12, Hayward has 20p

Beal: 26p

Kuzma: 22p 11r – 8:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Vintage move by @LaMelo Ball 😲

#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/WBRHELeGXR – 8:40 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Kuz with the hot hand 🔥

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Pixd9BDREj – 8:35 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Brutal break for Wizards as they have a 5-on-3 with Kyle Kuzma pushing the ball, but Mason Plumlee slaps it away from behind (Kuzma wanted the foul) and Miles Bridges gets a cherry picking dunk on the other end. – 8:35 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Can’t someone else guard Hayward? Kispert’s helping a ton offensively but he has no chance on Gordon. – 8:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Running circles around the defense 👌

@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/meA1DDYT25 – 8:31 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma when the WIzards have a bunch of players in health and safety protocols.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Time to regroup.

Kuzma: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

Beal: 15 PTS, 6-12 FG, 4 AST

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards went 7 for 25 from the field in the second quarter. They turned the ball over five times, leading to 11 Hornets points. – 8:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

After winning the 1st quarter 38-25, the Wizards got outscored 39-18 by the Hornets in the 2nd. It’s 64-56 Charlotte. Wiz have 10 TOs, which have led to 19 pts for the Hornets. – 8:03 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Hornets 64, Wizards 56

Kuzma: 15 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.

Beal: 15 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.

Bridges: 17 pts., 10 rebs.

Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 10 (19), Hornets 3 (2) – 8:02 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Hornets 64, Wizards 56. Wiz gave up a 13 point lead in the second quarter. Charlotte had an 18-3 run near the end there.

Kuzma had just 2p and Beal had 7p in the second. They each have 15 now. – 8:02 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

James Borrego said he would hold the Hornets' zone defense in reserve as a change-up if needed, and it certainly took the Wizards out of their rhythm in the second quarter.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Hornets have outscored the Wizards 39-14 in the second quarter with 34 seconds left until halftime

13 point lead to 12 point deficit – 8:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma triple-double watch?

He has 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists with 4 minutes to go before halftime. – 7:51 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards have 7 turnovers that have turned into 12 Hornets points in the first 16 minutes of the game – 7:44 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Fire first quarter 🔥

Kuzma: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Beal: 8 PTS, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3P

Bertans: 6 PTS, 2-2 3P

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:39 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Kyle Kuzma is turning into the Wizards second best player in real time. Consistency has been a major key for Kuz.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards outscored the Hornets 38-25 in the first quarter. Kuzma has 13 pts already. Wiz are 5-9 3PT, Bertans is 2-2 3PT. – 7:36 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards are up 38-25 after one, shooting 60.9% and moving the ball as well as they have the past couple games.

Kuzma has 13p, Beal has 8 – 7:36 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

That was one of the Wizards’ better first quarters in a long time. They lead the Hornets 38-25 after they attacked the basket and then received a pair of late-quarter 3s from Davis Bertans. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 13 points. – 7:36 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wes Unseld Jr.’s forwards only lineup to end the first quarter

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Deni Avdija

Kyle Kuzma

Davis Bertans

Alize Johnson – 7:35 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wiz-Hornets is as silly as you'd expect. In a fun way!

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The way that Kyle Kuzma is attacking the basket now with the Wizards' roster depleted is the way he needs to play when the roster fills out again. He's turning his handling skills into a weapon that he needs to utilize more often.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Looks like Deni Avdija has drawn the LaMelo Ball assignment early tonight. A match-up of two top-10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Thomas Bryant back on the sidelines tonight as he's cleared protocols, as Unseld said today.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Understandably very light crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Hornets at tip because as Wes Unseld Jr. joked, DMV drivers don't know how to drive in the snow (well maybe ever?)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

BOUNCE-BACK GAME! 💪

📍 – Washington, DC

🆚 – @Washington Wizards

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sGJL5oCfzj – 7:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Malik Monk got a chance to start once in Charlotte. It did not go well. He learned these chances are rare.

So now plugged into the Lakers’ starting group, the 24-year-old who says his right arm is “strictly for buckets” has been showing what he can do:

ocregister.com/2022/01/03/lak… – 6:55 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Two keys to tonight's game for the Wizards: (1) Get back on defense, because the Hornets love to push the ball upcourt. (2) Locate the Hornets' 3-point shooters, including in transition, and then run them off the line.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters tonight vs. Hornets:

Beal, KCP, Avdija, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

STARTING 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/oxb9TI85eK – 6:30 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan is back tonight for the Bulls. He was originally cleared from COVID-19 protocol for the Washington game, but the snowstorm prevented him from being able to fly out in time for the game.

Emphasizes how “fortunate” he feels to have experienced mild symptoms. – 6:18 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan said he tried to go to Washington but flight got canceled. Was cleared to travel morning of game. #Bulls

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Donovan was cleared for the Wizards game but flights were cancelled.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs WAS

Vernon Carey Jr., Scottie Lewis and PJ Washington (Health and Safety Protocols) are all out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Lyq3Dpzlcp – 6:04 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

One hour until tip time.

📍 @CapitalOneArena

🎙 @1067theFan

📺 @NBCSWashington

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Davis Bertans will be available to play tonight following a non-COVID illness, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:32 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are now OUT of Health and Safety protocol. Neto could play as soon as Wednesday. – 5:29 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday. – 5:29 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says both Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant have cleared health and safety protocols. Neto is likely to return Wed., while Bryant still has to clear the 5-on-5 hurdle in his rehab from ACL surgery. – 5:29 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Raul Neto came out of protocols and worked out today, Unseld said. He’s hoping Neto’s available Wednesday. – 5:28 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards have 7 players in health and safety protocols

Spencer Dinwiddie

Anthony Gill

Rui Hachimura

Montrezl Harrell

Aaron Holiday

Brad Wanamaker

Tremont Waters

Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are out of protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. hope to have Neto available on Wednesday. – 5:28 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE

Our game against the Nets, postponed from December 21, has been rescheduled for February 17 in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:25 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. confirms Davis Bertans is returning tonight from a brief absence due to a non-COVID related illness. – 5:25 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Malik Monk's last 5 games for the Lakers: 20.0 points on 57.4% (42.4% from 3), 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks. The 23-year-old former No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft signed with LAL in the offseason for the veteran's minimum $1.8 million salary after CHA didn't offer him

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Washington will play its postponed game against the Nets on Feb. 17. NBA just announced dates for a bunch of those games that were pushed for covid absences. – 5:18 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Wizards postponed game on Dec. 21st with Brooklyn has been moved to Thursday Feb. 17th at 7:30pm in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards-Nets game originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak will now be played on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the league announced. – 5:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

If you’re counting at home, the Wizards now have five PGs in health and safety protocols: Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Brad Wanamaker and Tremont Waters. Cassius Winston (hamstring) is also hurt. – 5:16 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Another Wizards point guard is in the league’s health and safety protocols: Tremont Waters, who is on a 10-day contract. Waters is out for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 5:14 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Nine Washington Wizards players in health and safety protocol. – 5:13 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Unreal. Tremont Waters has now entered health and safety protocols, the Wizards say. Just like Brad Wanamaker, he signed with the team and played one game before going into protocols. – 5:13 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight vs. Charlotte.

Updated injury and availability report for tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/j1UCVqvgH7 – 5:12 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

"We were going to play ball and that was that. It was basically let's get to the game, we'll figure it out and as far as getting home, we'll figure that out at the time." 🌨️ 🌨️ 🌨️

📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 4:00 PM

