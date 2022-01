Samsung’s all-new Eco Remote is designed for those who hate charging or changing batteries, as it remains fully charged at all times, thanks to the ability to draw power from radio waves emitted by Wi-Fi routers. However, should you not have any Wi-Fi routers around, the Eco Remote can still be charged using USB-C. It’s expected to launch some time later this year in black and white colors. Read more for another picture and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO