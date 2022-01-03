Rockets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-28) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022

Houston Rockets 113, Philadelphia 76ers 133 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Mon

Cade Cunningham, 19 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast, 1 blk

Franz Wagner, 22 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl

Herb Jones, 11 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 5 pts, 17 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Josh Christopher, 13 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl – 12:40 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets overwhelmed by Joel Embiid, 76ers for 8th consecutive loss ift.tt/3JGtNc0 – 12:18 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Rockets are now dead last in defensive rating this season, allowing 114.4 points per 100 possessions. During this 8-game slide, Rocket opponents are scoring a staggering 126.1 points per game, shooting 50.8% FG and 39.8% 3P. – 12:00 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid got a lot of love following a huge performance in a win at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:41 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers’ Tobias Harris needs to rethink picking a fight with the Philly fans that he’s not going to win: https://t.co/U0wXjSPXoa #76ers pic.twitter.com/PPU6e4RDTg – 11:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young put in 29 points in the first half, scoring at least that many in a half for the sixth time in his career (31 once, 30 twice, 29 third time). It’s the second time in his career he’s totalled at least 29 points and 9 assists in a half (29p/11a on 1/30/20 vs. PHI). – 11:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

After a tough night shooting the ball and dealing with fan frustration, Tobias Harris received support from his team after the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:48 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Dan Burke on coaching Joel Embiid: “I always thought he was a post player, shoot a 3, flop all the time. He doesn’t flop anymore. But the skill level he brings, he’s more than a post player.”

“Even from last year, his approach at every practice/game, I see an improvement.” pic.twitter.com/MZ1abFzw9W – 10:41 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid on Tobias vs. the fans: “Two years ago I did the same thing so it’s whatever. Fans are gonna be fans… That’s Philly, I love it. Like I always say, if you give it you gotta be able to take it too… It’s all fun, nothing special.” pic.twitter.com/EVzj3AvDRB – 10:33 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Korkmaz on Dan Burke: “I don’t know anybody on the team who doesn’t like him. It’s hard to create it as a coach, because sometimes coaches are in our asses, and he’s a defensive coach, he’s even more. It’s hard to create that love and respect at the same time.” – 10:15 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Eric Gordon said the Rockets have to play better defensively: “We’re not taking it personally enough… We’re not being disruptive. For a young team, we got to do that.” – 10:10 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

RT to vote @Joel Embiid and his triple-double for #NBAAllStar! 🌟

StatMuse @statmuse

Triple-doubles by a Sixers center:

3 — Joel Embiid

2 — Others not named Wilt combined

Joel had 31/15/10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/FZ5obnnB3W – 10:04 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Welcome back, Garry Bird! 🚀

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz on acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I think he deserves a lot of credit. I don’t know anybody on the team that doesn’t like him.’ – 9:59 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz on playing point guard: ‘With the ball in your hands, you feel the ball more.’ – 9:57 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I turned the ball over too much tonight (with 6).’ – 9:56 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on Tobias Harris’ back and forth with the fans: pic.twitter.com/BWXdbDtzvE – 9:54 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Dan Burke said that they talked about Tobias Harris’ frustration with the crowd at halftime, emphasized blocking out outside noise: “He presses so hard on himself, he has to understand Doc has so much confidence in him. We all do.” pic.twitter.com/XKbWdv8fWa – 9:47 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on Tobias Harris’ frustration boiling over tonight: pic.twitter.com/A3ooC9EegZ – 9:42 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Dan Burke said Shake Milton could barely turn around and shake his hand after the win. He did add that there isn’t any concern that he’ll miss some time. #Sixers – 9:41 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Dan Burke’s certainly shown his sense of humor in media sessions since taking over as Sixers acting head coach.

On Joel Embiid: “He doesn’t flop anymore, by the way.” – 9:40 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid tonight:

✅ 31 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 10 AST

Embiid is the first player to record at least 30p/15r/10a in a game for the @Philadelphia 76ers since Charles Barkley did so on April 23, 1989. – 9:40 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘(Embiid) doesn’t flop any more, by the way.’ Referring to his last comment as a #Pacers assistant. – 9:35 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Garrison Mathews was on 🔥 in his return!

📊 23 PTS

📊 7 REB

📊 23 PTS

📊 7 REB

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/3MckNJ9JOg – 9:31 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

One note: Shake Milton has a lower back contusion, which is why he didn’t return after leaving the game with 7:26 left. – 9:29 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton was diagnosed with a lower back contusion and he was not able to return to this game #Sixers – 9:28 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A Joel Embiid triple double was at the center of Philly’s comfortable win tonight, and his recent run of play is some of the best we have ever seen from him phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player grades following another dominant Joel Embiid performance in a win over the Rockets at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @sixerswire – 9:26 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: The #Sixers have a real shot to take advantage of a favorable schedule and move up in the Eastern Conference standings: https://t.co/U0wXjSPXoa #76ers pic.twitter.com/FhRa0g1czv – 9:26 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Houston Rockets have lost 8 games in a row, all by 9 points or more. – 9:24 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers beat Houston, 133-113. They are 20-16 on the season. Overwhelmed them with offense, led by Embiid (31-15-10 triple-double), Korkmaz (24 points on 8-14) and a 17-40 night from deep. Harris vs. the crowd. Milton’s injury could leave them really short on ball-handlers. – 9:24 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Three-point shooting was a problem tonight. Garrison Mathews, Eric Gordon and David Nwaba combined to hit 9-15, but the rest of the Rockets were 5-28. – 9:24 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers win 133-113, outscore Rockets 71-50 in 2nd half after disappointing first half. Embiid (31 pts, 15 rebs, 10 ast) continues to be great. Big performances from the perimeter from Korkmaz (24 pts, 11 reb) and Isaiah Joe (18 pts on 6-9 shooting in 21 mins). Tobias was present. – 9:23 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back at it on Wednesday.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sixers 133, Rockets 113. Mathews matches his season high with 23. Sixers shoot 52.1 %, 42.5 on 3s. – 9:23 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers win their 4th straight, beating Houston, 133-113.

Embiid: 31 PTS / 15 REB / 10 AST

Korkmaz: 24 PTS / 11 REB / 6 AST

Curry: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST

Harris: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST

Joe: 18 PTS / 1 STL

Drummond: 8 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST

Niang: 8 PTS / 5 REB – 9:22 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Wisconsin now has wins at Purdue, neutral against Houston and Saint Mary’s and at home against Indiana.

One loss at Ohio State, and the other WITHOUT Johnny Davis against Providence.

That’s a Top 10 resume. – 9:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets have given up at least 118 points in eight consecutive games. The Sixers are the third in that stretch to top 130. – 9:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz also has 1st career double-double with 24 and 11 rebounds #Sixers – 9:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The way Seth Curry has knocked down some big shots in this 2nd half has been huge for the offense #Sixers – 9:16 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Joel Embiid is the first 76ers player with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game since Charles Barkley in 1989.

He is the 2nd player to do that this season, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo on January 1. – 9:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sixers apparently decide Embiid has done enough damage. He sits with 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, Sixers up 19 with four minutes left. – 9:15 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Embiid should come out of the game and is with #Sixers up 19 and 4 minutes left. – 9:14 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

That is the third triple-double of Joel Embiid’s career: 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists. With the Sixers up 19 and four minutes left, his night should be done. – 9:13 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry with a big jumper and that gives Joel Embiid a triple-double. He now has 31, 15, and 10 after that bucket. It’s a 122-103 lead. #Sixers – 9:12 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

That’s the third career triple-double for Joel Embiid (29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists). #Sixers – 9:11 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Triple double for Joel Embiid. – 9:11 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Furky Magic.

@Furkan Korkmaz tonight:

22 PTS / 7-11 fg / 7 REB / 3 AST

and 7 minutes to go. – 9:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Rockets within 13, seven minutes left, the teams return their stars — Embiid and Mathews — to the floor. – 9:07 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Shake Milton was down under the basket in pain into the TV timeout, looked to be rubbing his lower back. Walking off under his own power right now – 9:04 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Shake Milton is a ton of pain after that layup attempt, grabbing his lower back. – 9:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

I think Bol recognizes he has a real chance right now. Already building off his strong game vs. Houston. – 9:04 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton still in the ground after that drive grabbing at his back #Sixers – 9:04 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

They really, really don’t like Tobias Harris in Philly. – 8:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 3.

Rockets: 92

Sixers: 103

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/zmk1D7Q8ZH – 8:56 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jalen’s taking off! 🛫

RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/J4Pckkh6re – 8:56 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers put up 41 in the third quarter, lead by 11.

Have enjoyed watching Houston tonight, feel like a slightly better Process team. Continue to play super fast, have a bunch of guys who can put their heads down and get to the rim (no Thybulle hurts tonight). – 8:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sixers 103, Rockets 92 after three. Sixers make 14 of 19 shots, 5 of 7 3s in the third. – 8:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Great pass by Andre Drummond who started walking back on defense as soon as Isaiah Joe let that one go #Sixers – 8:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

If Jalen Green was no so slender, the entire Rockets lineup on the floor — Green, Tate, Christopher, Nwaba and Martin — could wear the same size suit. – 8:50 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid has 29-14-9 with over three minutes to go in the third. Absolutely dominating this game – 8:41 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

Per @NBA Courtside, with his first-quarter block @Joel Embiid has tied Moses Malone for 10th on the @Philadelphia 76ers All-Time blocks list with 478. – 8:38 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid (27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) is 3 assists from a triple-double with 5:18 left in the third quarter. #Sixers – 8:38 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Embiid nailed Tate going to the rim. Rockets call for a review for a flagrant but don’t get it. – 8:36 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

He’s on 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘! 🔥

How are we feeling about Garry Bird’s return? pic.twitter.com/pI17LgWJKS – 8:33 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Sixers on a 12-1 run and have their largest lead of the game. Theis also picked up his 4th foul. Rockets in a tough spot, when they’re so thin in terms of depth, especially at the 5 tonight. – 8:33 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

You always hear the cliche “the game slowed down” for a player who is seeing the floor well. Well, the game looks pretty slow for Embiid tonight. – 8:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Other than Mathews, Rockets are 5 of 17 on 3s. Theis is 0 for 4, 1 of 9 overall. Green is 1 of 7. Tough to keep pace when the rest of the starting lineup has not outscored Mathews 28 minutes into the game. – 8:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry was 0/6 at the half. He’s hit all 3 of his shots here in the 3rd quarter. Philly goes up 82-71 on that triple. #Sixers – 8:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garrison Mathews ran into the front row fans chasing a loose ball. His right hand singed two spectators. – 8:27 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Garrison Mathews has 22 points with just under a full half left to play. His career high is 28. – 8:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets plan to be ‘super cautious’ with Eric Gordon ift.tt/3FU4QaK – 8:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ rematch with 76ers rescheduled ift.tt/3zkCvbn – 8:18 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

The play prior, Garrison Mathews hit a 3 off the same half-court action. In this play, pay attention to how Mathews puts his defender (Green) on his back. Once sealed, Mathews cuts inside with no low man or help defender. #Rockets running variations of their go-to half-court sets pic.twitter.com/L3GVXrbyFw – 8:18 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

One of the better 24 minutes of basketball that Houston has played this season.

5 turnovers

There is no better player development tool than playing competitive/smart basketball. – 8:14 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

At the half.

🚀 Mathews leads scoring with 17PTS

🚀 Christopher has 11PTS off the bench pic.twitter.com/AIzfUPS4u3 – 8:10 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Sometimes not possible, but wonder if Theis can use the defense playing off of him to the #Rockets advantage by catching, then dribbling into a dribble hand-off with a ball-handler when the Big is camped in the paint and willing to give up the open 3. Similar to Draymond + Steph. – 8:09 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Transition defense a big first-half problem for the Sixers — 16 fast-break points already for the Rockets.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have combined to shoot 3 for 16 from the floor. – 8:08 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Rockets 63, Sixers 62 at the half. Philly is again struggling with an undermanned/inferior opponent at home. Embiid already with a double-double with 19-10-4, but Harris is 3-of-10 from the floor. Houston has 16 fastbreak points and is 15-of-20 from the FT line. – 8:08 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Heck of an effort from the #Rockets in the first half – they lead it 63-62. Garrison Mathews comes out of protocols and has 17 at the break. Houston is 8-18 from three, with a 16-7 fast break point advantage. They’ve out rebounded the 76ers, 30-26. Embiid has 19 and 10. – 8:08 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Following up that Brooklyn win with *that* half was far too predictable.

Houston can do *one thing* consistently on offense (get to the rim) and it just so happens to be what the Sixers struggle with the most. This perimeter defense is so far away from being championship caliber – 8:08 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Some pretty loud boos for Tobias Harris after that last brick. – 8:07 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Um, Tobias Harris just heard some loud boos after the last missed shot of a 3-10 half and, at least as it seemed to me, gestured to to the fans that he wanted to hear more. That was odd. – 8:06 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 63, Sixers 62 at half. Sixers have Joel Embiid, but Rockets got Garrison Mathews back from H & S protocols. Fair fight. – 8:06 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tobias Harris encourages fans to boo louder with both arms raised after missing a shot and hearing boos. #Sixers – 8:05 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Garrison Mathews #NBAAllStar – 8:05 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

GARRY BIRD 3 AND ROCKETS WITH A ONE POINT LEAD – 8:05 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

“Joel Embiid can only do so much,” the 2021-22 Sixers video yearbook – 8:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Might be tough for Rockets to keep this up considering the sort of shots the Sixers are getting. But so far, it’s an interesting matchup of their speed vs. Sixers size and a one-point game 3:31 before half. Rockets with 13 fast break points. – 8:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Timeout Sixers after Christopher gets free for the bucket. Rockets now have 20 points in the paint and 13 in transition. – 7:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

KJ wants the rim to feel pain! 😱 pic.twitter.com/I1odQnWKJU – 7:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Tate going straight to the basket! 😤

RT to vote for @o_tate_! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MJghRo4BqC – 7:55 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

back-to-back threes got us like… pic.twitter.com/jSF2v9nDKP – 7:54 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

After the team’s issues in the last game, it was refreshing to see David Nwaba and Jae’Sean Tate out there together giving it everything on every play. – 7:52 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Andre Drummond experience is still a wild thing in 2022 – 7:48 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Isaiah Joe in his 6 minutes tonight thus far…

9 PTS / 3-4 fg / 2-3 3fg – 7:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Another good sign for the team so far. Isaiah Joe has 9 points and he’s knocked down 2 triples. He’s been aggressive in this one. #Sixers – 7:45 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Drummond in, Tate moves over to defend Harris. Nwaba on Drummond. – 7:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Andre Drummond will check in for Joel Embiid to start the 2nd quarter. Embiid has 13, 5, and 4 so far. #Sixers – 7:43 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 1.

Rockets: 30

Sixers: 34

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/goLVumUvBb – 7:43 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Things @Joel Embiid did in the first quarter tonight ⬇️

RT to vote Joel to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VTKrRGSLlH – 7:43 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 34, Rockets 30 at the end of the first. Rockets hanging around despite going just 7-of-23 from the floor because they went 13-of-16 from the FT line. Embiid with 13-5-4 and played the whole period. Korkmaz with 9 on 3-of-5 from deep. – 7:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sixers 34, Rockets 30 after 1. Rockets fortunate it is that close. They have made 7 of 23 shots (30.4 %;) Sixers are 12 of 24. Rockets 3 of 10 on 3s; Sixers 5 of 10. Rockets kept it tight from the line. They shoot more fts than any team. Lately, they have started making them. – 7:42 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

We got a super whistle happy crew tonight. Rockets just shot 16 free throws in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Surprised to see no Andre Drummond just yet tbh – 7:40 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Stop it lol there’s no way a 7-footer should do what Joel Embiid just did. That was wild. #Sixers – 7:36 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Paul Reed first-quarter minutes incoming. – 7:32 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid had a few unfortunate misses with deep position on one possession, but he has been lights out otherwise. Good things happen when he runs the floor – 7:31 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

“Joel Embiid, pushing the ball in transition” has been one of the most enjoyable things about this Sixers season. – 7:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid had struggled finishing to start this game, but he just Euro-ed his way to a layup and then a monster one-handed dunk on back-to-back possessions. He also already has 5 boards and 2 assists. Sixers lead 22-17 late in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is already up to 7-5-2 in this 1st quarter. Daniel Theis is having a tough time with the big fella to start off. #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Tate checking out at the first Rockets’ sub, plan seems to be to have Tate match up with Drummond. – 7:29 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Theis picks up his 2nd foul with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter. This is where it gets interesting, as the Rockets truly don’t have a true back-up five available tonight. – 7:28 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Tate taking it to the paint! 😤

RT to vote for @o_tate_! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hCzl2h2sLg – 7:28 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Surprised the #Rockets aren’t double-teaming Joel Embiid faster. #Sixers – 7:28 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

3 THREES ALREADY…ARE YOU FURKAN KIDDING ME?! – 7:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Usman Garuba in NBA’s health and safety protocols ift.tt/3JCw9ss – 7:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets sending double-team help against Embiid earlier and more often than their usual against top centers. – 7:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Shake Milton is a quick sub for Seth Curry, who just picked up his second foul. – 7:17 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Tobias Harris had absolutely no chance to defend the first step of Jalen Green. – 7:16 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Back in the studio for this road trip. Rockets/Sixers now on @ATTSportsNetSW. pic.twitter.com/PI4NTvQzXR – 7:15 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

That’s a good sign. Furkan Korkmaz knocks down an open triple off a pass from Seth Curry who hit into the paint. #Sixers – 7:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets’ 6-8 and shorter team tonight looks tiny next to Joel Embiid. Actually, they look small next to official Kevin Cutler. – 7:10 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Curious, because it’s being used in this situation by some news outlets, would you label Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood “star players”? – 7:10 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters in Philly! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1tcRA9rO7v – 7:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

#Rockets starters

Eric Gordon

Jalen Green

Garrison Mathews

Jae’Sean Tate

Daniel Theis – 6:33 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets starters vs Philly: Mathews, Tate, Green, Gordon and Theis. – 6:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Starting lineup:

Seth Curry

Furkan Korkmaz

Danny Green

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid #Sixers – 6:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Theis, Green, Gordon.

Sixers starters: Green, Harris, Embiid, Korkmaz Curry. – 6:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Usman Garuba enters health and safety protocols. Unfortunate. This was a good opportunity for him to play tonight with Christian Wood suspended. – 6:12 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Usman Garuba has entered health & safety protocols, per Rockets PR. – 6:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets’ Usman Garuba in NBA’s health and safety protocols houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Here is Stephen Silas’ full answer when @BigSargeSportz asked how Kevin Porter Jr can learn from this situation pic.twitter.com/1RlHXw0L6O – 5:54 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Early indication is that Thybulle had an inconclusive test, so quick return could be possible, but tough break for Maxey, who was starting to find his footing next to Embiid phillyvoice.com/sixers-tyrese-… – 5:52 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Stephen Silas on Kevin Porter Jr.: “He crossed the line. He’ll be back. And we’ll still love him. We’ll still grow with him. And everything will be okay.” #Rockets – 5:50 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

More Silas on Kevin Porter Jr: “We knew he had a past before he came here, but we hold everybody accountable to what they do. He crossed the line and he’ll be back, and we’ll still love him, and we’ll still grow with him and everything will be ok.” – 5:49 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

My guess is the #Sixers‘ starting lineup tonight: Curry, Milton, Green, Harris and Embiid, with no Maxey or Thybulle. – 5:47 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas was asked specifically about Kevin Porter Jr. He was not asked a specific question about Christian Wood, hence a Porter quote and no Wood quote – 5:45 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tonight, the #Sixers started a stretch with four of six games at home. Those foes were a combined 78-142 going into Monday, with the lone road dates against the 7-30 Magic on Wednesday and a rescheduled date vs. Houston next Monday. #76ers – 5:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas on Kevin Porter Jr: He’s emotional. He’s a competitor. He’s a good kid. He owns up to his mistakes after he makes them.”

Silas called this a “bump in the road” – 5:38 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon is available tonight, Per Silas – 5:35 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Eric Gordon is available tonight vs. 76ers. – 5:35 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Stephen Silas says he hopes “everybody grows” from the incidents that happened with Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. Says everybody knows, “what lines can be crossed and what lines can’t.” – 5:35 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Sixers Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey are now in the health and safety protocols & are OUT for tonight’s game vs #Rockets – 5:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says the suspensions of Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood are different circumstances – 5:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Matisse Thybulle and now Tyrese Maxey have been ruled out for tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Danny Green will start in his first game back from protocols, and it’s fair to assume Shake Milton will have a big role tonight as well. – 5:32 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Also, Matisse Thybulle has been ruled out for tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. The #sixers signed 👇 to a 10-day hardship exception. pic.twitter.com/iACosRd8Xz – 5:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.

Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.

The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out tonight due to the health and safety protocols

The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hard exception #Sixers – 5:22 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Matisse Thybulle is out tonight due to protocols. – 5:22 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are ruled out tonight as they are in the health and safety protocol #Sixers – 5:21 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Maxey and Thybulle are out tonight (health and safety protocols) – 5:21 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

The Spurs’ Dec. 29 game with Miami that was postponed due to the Heat lacking the 8 required players has been moved to Feb. 3, the NBA & the Spurs have announced.

The rescheduled contest will start at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. The Spurs will host Houston on Feb. 4. – 5:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets vs. Sixers tonight will have a rematch next Monday in Toyota Center. Was rescheduled from Jan. 24 because of the revised schedules to make up for postponed games around the league. – 5:21 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The NBA has announced a slate of postponements.

The @Philadelphia 76ers updates are:

76ers @ Rockets – next Monday, 1/10/22, 8:00 PM ET (previously was 1/24).

76ers vs. Pelicans – 1/25/22, 7:00 PM ET (previously was 12/19). pic.twitter.com/7m7P2MgOIM – 5:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

🚨🗓 As part of the rescheduling of postponed games around the league, our home game vs. Philadelphia originally set for Monday, Jan. 24 has been moved up to Monday, Jan. 10.

Tipoff remains at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/J0KfPW34gG – 5:20 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets announce their home game against the Sixers on January 24 has been moved to next Monday, January 10 as the league shuffles its schedule. Tip off will be at 7, and it will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Rockets – 5:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Sixers-Rockets in Houston is getting moved from January 24th to January 10th as part of the movement #Sixers – 5:19 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Houston Rockets home game vs. Philadelphia originally set for Monday, Jan. 24 has been moved up to Monday, Jan. 10 – 5:18 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

NBA just announced a host of schedule changes related to recent game postponements. One #Rockets game was also rescheduled b/c of these changes.

– Sixers at #Rockets now on Mon, Jan. 10 (was scheduled for Jan. 24) – 5:17 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Hearing rumblings Ben Simmons is in the building. Unclear if he’s working out, getting treatment or something else. – 4:37 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for 1 game ift.tt/3HxcwAd – 4:18 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood vs. 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/03/rep… – 4:06 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

First #Sixers home game of 2022 starts in a little over three hours. They host the shorthanded #Rockets tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vm5FiC2btJ – 3:54 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Background on the complexities of Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and the tough love from John Lucas:

nba.com/news/the-man-t… – 3:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Kyrie’s return, tweaks to the Rondo trade, Rockets troubles, Grizzlies transactions, Warriors transactions and more. We cracked 13K in subscribers. Join the fun below as we push towards 15K next!

youtu.be/vacPIxKg1mc – 3:18 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win over the Warriors.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Rockets vs. #Sixers injury report: pic.twitter.com/j8JpCaKJmD – 1:54 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the WFT yesterday to go 2-0 against them this season and reiterate what a trash franchise Daniel Snyder’s organization remains in every way, my thought naturally went to this classic photo of huge Birds fan @Tony Jones. pic.twitter.com/U7siHWh2ES – 1:24 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

