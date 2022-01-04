ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ontario shuts schools, indoor dining, gyms amid infections

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of indoor dining. Gyms and cinemas will also close and hospitals have also been told to pause all non-urgent surgeries.

Ontario is locking down again, unlike the U.S. cities and states. Like the U.S., Ontario is seeing record new infections. Ford pointed to projections showing the total number of patients in hospitals would exceed capacity within a few weeks as Omicron is expected to tear through the population.

“We’re bracing for impact,” Ford said

Ford said they are expecting a “tsunami” of cases and noted just one percent of 100,000 new cases a day could overwhelm hospitals. Ontario has a population of more than 14.7 million.

“They had no choice,” said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network.

“It was going to be brutal one way or the other. Show me who isn’t facing these realities? Anywhere?” he said.

Morris said the U.S. has much more hospital capacity than Canada. Dr. Chaim Bell, a hospital-based general internist at Sinai Health in Toronto, has noted Canada has one of the lowest number of hospital beds per capita in the industrialized world with hospitals often running at more than 100% capacity and leaving little extra room for extra capacity for surges.

“How does one add hospital capacity? You need add physicians and nurses, etc. They don’t just appear,” Morris said.

The reopening of schools has been delayed until at least Jan. 17. Just last week, the government announced schools would open on Wednesday.

Retail stores will be limited to 50% capacity in Ontario and indoor social gatherings will be capped at five people.

The new measures will begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic. Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
investing.com

Ontario Shuts Restaurants, Returns to Online Schools as Cases Spike

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario said it will once again close restaurants and shift schools to online learning as the omicron variant threatens to overwhelm the province’s hospital system. “We’re bracing for impact,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Monday. “The math isn’t on our side.”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
NY1

Hochul: No desire to shut down schools amid COVID-19 case rise

Despite a recent rise in pediatric hospital admissions across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said schools will stay open amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Hochul, providing a post-Christmas update Monday morning, said the state is planning “for all scenarios, including the worst-case scenario,” as the omicron variant has contributed to a case rise statewide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Infectious Diseases#Coronavirus Infections#Restaurants#Ap#Omicron#The University Of Toronto#Sinai Health
Daily Montanan

DPHHS: 19 children infected with omicron in the state but so far no hospitalizations

Hospitalizations among children have been soaring in parts of the country as the omicron variant continues to fuel spikes in cases across the U.S.; while that hasn’t happened in Montana yet, a leading Montana pediatrician says it is likely on its way. “Montana is a little bit behind the rest of the U.S. in terms […] The post DPHHS: 19 children infected with omicron in the state but so far no hospitalizations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Times Leader

Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leaders agreed Friday to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods as the omicron variant spreads fast through the country. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the 16 state governors built on restrictions introduced just after Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

‘Expect rapid spread’: Pueblo leaders predict major impact on schools and businesses following Omicron discovery

PUEBLO, Colo. — Public Health officials have released a Public Health Advisory after the detection of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the City of Pueblo’s wastewater. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, wastewater is tested weekly in the City of Pueblo and Pueblo West as part of a state-wide COVID-19 testing […]
PUEBLO, CO
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County will not require medical-grade masks amid Omicron surge

Health officials in California are starting to require medical-grade masks for workers and employers, as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels COVID-19 cases nationwide. Riverside County has confirmed to News Channel 3 it will not require medical-grade masks indoors. Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, said the county will "continue to follow Cal/OSHA and The post Riverside County will not require medical-grade masks amid Omicron surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KXRM

COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers. THE NUMBERS: BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 […]
PUEBLO, CO
theavtimes.com

LA County orders employers to provide higher-grade masks amid COVID spike

With daily COVID-19 infection numbers continuing to surpass 20,000, Los Angeles County modified its public health order Wednesday, requiring employers to provide upgraded masks to employees who work indoors in close contact with others. The order, which will take effect Jan. 17, requires employers to provide affected workers with “well-fitting...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

County At-home COVID Testing Program Halted

Los Angeles County has paused its at-home coronavirus testing kit program because too many lab workers have called in sick. The program had been offering residents free nasal swab testing kits through the mail. But, in recent days, those trying to order a kit online have been met with a message that says “limit reached.” Health services officials say limits were being exceeded every day, because there’s a cap of four-thousand testing kits authorized for order per day. L.A. County plans to announce a new self-testing option next week. Today Mayor Garcetti, in controversion of other official advice, told people with symptoms who cannot get tested, to just stay home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy