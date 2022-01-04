ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi is pregnant

By Leah Greenblatt
EW.com
 3 days ago

The actress and hostess of Bravo's Top Chef announced today that she...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Is Turning Heads With Her Picture Perfect Dosas

As the host of "Taste The Nation" and a perennial judge of Bravo's "Top Chef," Padma Lakshmi would appear to be a pretty darn consistent crowd-pleaser, but this holiday season, she might have completely outdone herself. First, there was that time when Lakshmi shared the secret to her no-fail post-holiday "reset" drink. Then there was her relatable confession regarding pizza (which, come to think of it, has plenty to do with the holiday season if only because the holiday season is good, and so is pizza). Most recently, there was Lakshmi's sentimental Christmas tree update via Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Unexpected Way Padma Lakshmi Got Into Modeling

Perhaps you know Padma Lakshmi from her role on "Top Chef" or as producer of the show "Taste the Nation." But Lakshmi has also worn other hats off the air, including human rights activist, advocate for endometriosis awareness, author, and — as she got her start in her career — as a model.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Spicy Green Chutney Is One Of Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Condiments

Padma Lakshmi, the star of Bravo's "Top Chef," loves chutneys. For Thanksgiving, Lakshmi dished on her sweet and sour chutney, a riff on cranberry sauce. Back in 2007, the celebrity chef and best-selling author shared her grandmother's Kumquat and Ginger Chutney recipe with People, revealing how its satisfying tastes of citrus and ginger made her nostalgic for her youth, saying, "I always remember that chutney from my childhood. I remember the smell of the citrus, I remember the spike of the ginger, the herbaceous curry leaves that would crunch when you bite into them." It sounds like a delicious combination of flavors and textures.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Christmas Tree Update

Padma Lakshmi has found a ton of ways to win fans over. This food personality and host of "Top Chef" has authored best-selling books on food, helped found the Endometriosis Foundation of America, learned five languages, and raised a daughter as a single mother, per Insider. According to Vanity Fair, Lakshmi has tried to keep her daughter out of the public eye as much as possible, but from time to time she loves to honor her daughter on social media. This holiday season, the personality bridged this year's celebrations with some of her daughter's first memories of Christmas for a stirring post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Salman Rushdie
EatingWell

Padma Lakshmi Swears By This Twist on a Hot Toddy for Cold Days and Sore Throats

It's easy to find Padma Lakshmi's life aspirational—whether she's looking glamorous on the cover of EatingWell Magazine or serving up a glass of boozy nature's cereal, Lakshmi always seems to be having fun. And if her latest Instagram video is any evidence, Lakshmi doesn't stop having a ball even when she's under the weather. The television host posted her recipe for a tea-based hot toddy yesterday while hanging out in front of a cozily lit fireplace—with "Careless Whisper" playing in the background for bonus pizazz.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

'Jersey Shore': Snooki pregnant with boy

Jersey Shore mascot Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has officially announced to In Touch Weekly that her long-promised child will be a male-gendered human being. "Everyone said I was going to have a boy, and they were right!" said the reality TV star, whose pregnancy will no doubt form a key subplot to both season six of Jersey Shore and her vanity spin-off Snooki & J-Woww. (Rumors are circulating that Snooki, fearing for her unborn child's safety, has decided to live in a separate house from the rest of the gang on the upcoming Shore season.)
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Rachel Griffiths is pregnant

Don't tell Nate — he'll probably go on a bender. "Six Feet Under" star Rachel Griffiths is pregnant, her publicist told "E! News Daily." No word on when the stork is dropping by, but the child will be the first for the 35-year-old actress and her husband, artist Andrew Taylor. The Aussie couple married last New Year's Eve.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo
studybreaks.com

Is Tyler Perry Losing His Touch?

Though this world-renowned producer quickly rose to the top of the film industry, could his small mistakes ruin everything that he has worked so hard to build?. How many people would be willing to support a film director and producer who chooses quantity over quality when it comes to their work? The truth is, it may be more people than you think. Many audiences have continued to support well-known producer Tyler Perry for years even after finding out that a lot of his projects are rushed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Who is Riko Shibata and how old is she?

RIKO Shibata is the fifth wife of acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage. Shibata and Cage were married in February of 2021. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata walk in New York City in 2020Credit: The Mega Agency. Who is Riko Shibata?. Riko Shibata, who is 27, is the wife of movie star...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Blake Shelton Really Leaving 'The Voice'? Here's What the Country Star Has Said

Now that The Voice has wrapped up season 21, it's time for the coaches to take a moment to enjoy the holiday season and focus on their other exciting projects. But while we wait to see if NBC renews the singing show for another installment, we'll be wondering about the future of one coach in particular, the one and only Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘We didn’t know how sick he was’: Kristin Davis gives tearful interview about And Just Like That co-star Willie Garson

And Just Like That star Kristin Davis has given an emotional interview in which she reminisced on working with the late Willie Garson.Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in the franchise. He died in September from pancreatic cancer, aged 57.During Thursday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Davis, who plays Charlotte, talked about filming the first three episodes of the HBO Max revival series with Garson, who died before the series completed shooting.“I’m still not together about it, obviously,” she said. “It’s hard, because we were working the whole time, and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy