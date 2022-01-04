'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi is pregnant

Padma Lakshmi, the star of Bravo's "Top Chef," loves chutneys. For Thanksgiving, Lakshmi dished on her sweet and sour chutney, a riff on cranberry sauce. Back in 2007, the celebrity chef and best-selling author shared her grandmother's Kumquat and Ginger Chutney recipe with People, revealing how its satisfying tastes of citrus and ginger made her nostalgic for her youth, saying, "I always remember that chutney from my childhood. I remember the smell of the citrus, I remember the spike of the ginger, the herbaceous curry leaves that would crunch when you bite into them." It sounds like a delicious combination of flavors and textures.
Comments / 0