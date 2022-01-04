'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi is pregnant

As the host of "Taste The Nation" and a perennial judge of Bravo's "Top Chef," Padma Lakshmi would appear to be a pretty darn consistent crowd-pleaser, but this holiday season, she might have completely outdone herself. First, there was that time when Lakshmi shared the secret to her no-fail post-holiday "reset" drink. Then there was her relatable confession regarding pizza (which, come to think of it, has plenty to do with the holiday season if only because the holiday season is good, and so is pizza). Most recently, there was Lakshmi's sentimental Christmas tree update via Instagram.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO