Wisconsin adds Toledo DB via the transfer portal

Wisconsin has added to their secondary via the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Toledo defensive back – Justin Clark.

Justin Clark (5-foot-11, 185lbs) comes to Wisconsin with 1,809 career snaps under his belt in 41 career games at cornerback – all of which were played for the Toledo Rockets.

For his career, Justin Clark has registered 114 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 interceptions, 12 pass deflections while allowing just 85 completions on 149 career targets (57.0 REC%).

Per PFF, Justin Clark finished the season with a coverage grade of 71.6, which would have been good for second among badgers defensive backs in 2021.

It’s also worth noting that 1,586 of Clark’s career snaps came while playing out on the boundary, with just 133 of them coming from in the slot.

Justin Clark should make for an interesting addition to the Wisconsin Badgers cornerback room, and should be well positioned to push for time next season.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.