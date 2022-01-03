ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin adds Toledo DB via the transfer portal

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvEGJ_0dbyO1QB00

Wisconsin has added to their secondary via the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Toledo defensive back – Justin Clark.

Justin Clark (5-foot-11, 185lbs) comes to Wisconsin with 1,809 career snaps under his belt in 41 career games at cornerback – all of which were played for the Toledo Rockets.

For his career, Justin Clark has registered 114 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 interceptions, 12 pass deflections while allowing just 85 completions on 149 career targets (57.0 REC%).

Per PFF, Justin Clark finished the season with a coverage grade of 71.6, which would have been good for second among badgers defensive backs in 2021.

It’s also worth noting that 1,586 of Clark’s career snaps came while playing out on the boundary, with just 133 of them coming from in the slot.

Justin Clark should make for an interesting addition to the Wisconsin Badgers cornerback room, and should be well positioned to push for time next season.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
WolverineDigest

Michigan QB Enters Transfer Portal

A fifth Wolverine has entered their name in the transfer portal this week - backup quarterback Dan Villari. With the quarterback room essentially a two-man race between current starter Cade McNamara and true freshman JJ McCarthy, Villari's opportunity to play on Saturday's would be minimal at best in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Clark
The Spun

North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#American Football#Toledo Db#This Opportunity#The Toledo Rockets
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh reportedly telling recruits he’s entertaining NFL offers

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly telling recruits he is entertaining NFL offers. Fresh off a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be turning his attention to the NFL. According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, Harbaugh is reportedly...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Tigers add transfer QB

AUBURN | It's a little deja vu for Auburn in the transfer portal. For the second consecutive year, the Tigers have landed a transfer quarterback from an SEC West rival. Last year, it was LSU's T.J Finley, who wound up starting the final three games of the season. Thursday, Auburn added Zach Calzada from Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy