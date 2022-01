Detroit Mercy basketball hadn’t played since Dec. 19, thanks to three COVID cancellations; visiting Milwaukee is likely wishing that streak had gone on a few days longer, as the Titans buried the Panthers on Friday night, 85-60. UDM’s Antoine Davis started Friday 35 points behind Rashad Phillips (1998-2001) for the school’s all-time scoring lead. And nearly nine minutes in, he was nearly there, as the senior scored 19 of the Titans’ first 25 points — making six...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO