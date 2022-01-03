ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS-Most active stock fund managers failed to beat indexes last year

 4 days ago

* Major U.S. indexes gain, Nasdaq leads; banks index surges. * Energy leads S&P 500 sector gainers; real estate weakest. Jan 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MOST ACTIVE...

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Fund#Stock Indexes#Mutual Fund#Stock Fund#Treasury#Reuters
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. banks bound higher, reach record

* DJI up; S&P 500, Nasdaq red; banks surge, chips plunge. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hit 1.8010%, highest since Jan. 2020,. now ~1.77%. Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Don't blame mega caps if returns sucked last year

* DJI up; S&P 500, Nasdaq red; banks surge, chips plunge. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hit 1.8010%, highest since Jan. 2020,. now ~1.77%. Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-A cloudy reading for January tea leaves

* DJI up; S&P 500 slips, Nasdaq red; banks surge, chips. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield last at ~1.77%, earlier hit. Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You...
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury 5-year, 10-year futures' short bets increase this week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on. U.S. 5-year and 10-year Treasury note futures increased in the. latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission. data released on Friday, in line with expectations of an. earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this. year. Data showed...
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar suffers biggest drop in six weeks after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for its. biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks on Friday on the. heels of the December U.S. jobs report that missed expectations,. but it was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal. Reserve's tightening path intact.
Telegraph

Sell these 'best buy' funds failing to beat their rivals

Almost £5bn is invested in poorly performing funds recommended by Britain’s largest stockbrokers. Fund shops Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor and AJ Bell, which have around 2.5 million customers between them, compile “best buy” lists to help customers pick suitable funds from the thousands available. But experts...
