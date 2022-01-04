ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SNSD Taeyeon Boasts Visuals Reminiscent of Elsa from 'Frozen'

By Staff Reporter
kpopstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls' Generation (SNSD) Taeyeon boasted a visual reminiscent of "Frozen" character Elsa. The...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

Chungha Shows Dreamy Visuals in New Photos

Chungha boasted a splendid visual in her new Instagram photos. In her caption, she wrote, "It was a dream-like healing time. BYULHARANGs, let's run hard with Chungha in 2022 as well."
PHOTOGRAPHY
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taeyeon
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's Crystal-Embroidered Minidress Is Our New Favorite Going-Out Look

Ariana Grande has been using season 21 of The Voice as her own personal fashion show, effortlessly delivering nostalgic fashion moments like Jenna Rink's 13 Going on 30 dress and one of Britney Spears's most iconic looks. Ahead of the season finale on Dec. 14, Ariana shared a sneak peek at her outfit for the show on Instagram, and the David Koma London minidress might be the only LBD we need in our closets from now on — but oh, did we mention it's $3,000?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style

Kim Kardashian Paired a Skintight Bodysuit With Teased and Crimped Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Queen of beauty and shapewear Kim Kardashian is proving once again that she can pull off any hairstyle. The 41-year-old businesswoman starred in her company SKIMS's latest campaign, where she rocked a skintight bodysuit and '80s-styled hair.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Disney Cast Members Freak Out at Guest’s Mickey Ears While Performing

One of the best parts about visiting Walt Disney World is that the Parks are full of fun performers and Cast Members that can make a good day a great one. Although parades have not yet fully returned to Walt Disney World, we do know that Festival of Fantasy is on its way back to Magic Kingdom. Until then, Guests can enjoy daily cavalcades, which have different Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and the Fab 5, or the Disney princesses and more saying hello to Guests. These cavalcades almost act as if they are mini parades which run quite often, and during them, Guests can sometimes get interactions from the characters!
TRAVEL
Vogue Magazine

Ariana Grande’s 19 Best Looks of the Year, From The Voice to Her Wedding

To say it’s been an eventful year for Ariana Grande would be an understatement. She released her album Positions, started her new post as a judge on The Voice, and, oh yeah, she also got married. The superstar has made the most of her 2021, delivering stellar fashion moments along the way. Vogue is taking a look back at some of her best outfits of the year—all 19 of them, to be exact.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video

Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!. Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ciara reveals 'serious' injury after day out with her children

Ciara's fun day out with her children ended in disaster after she revealed a painful-looking injury following a nasty tumble. The Level Up singer shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories that saw her and her two eldest kids, Future, seven, and Sienna, four, enjoying a spot of ice skating. But things appeared to take a turn for the worse as she later revealed a snap of her leg with a bandage wrapped around her knee.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy