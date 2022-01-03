ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS-Dollar to extend gains this year as Fed readies rate hikes

 5 days ago

* Major U.S. indexes gain, Nasdaq leads; banks index surges. * Energy leads S&P 500 sector gainers; real estate weakest. Jan 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOLLAR TO...

www.lse.co.uk

#U S Economy#Commerce Department#Real Estate#Fed#Euro Stoxx#Treasury#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Brown Brothers Harriman#Canadian#British#Norwegian#Japanese#Swedish#Ecb#Boj#Bbh#Cfra
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
STOCKS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
FOREX-Dollar suffers biggest drop in six weeks after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for its. biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks on Friday on the. heels of the December U.S. jobs report that missed expectations,. but it was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal. Reserve's tightening path intact.
MARKETS
London pre-open: Stocks seen flat ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a steady open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors pause for breath ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,450. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Expectations...
MARKETS
LIVE MARKETS-A cloudy reading for January tea leaves

* DJI up; S&P 500 slips, Nasdaq red; banks surge, chips. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield last at ~1.77%, earlier hit. Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You...
MARKETS
LIVE MARKETS-Don't blame mega caps if returns sucked last year

* DJI up; S&P 500, Nasdaq red; banks surge, chips plunge. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hit 1.8010%, highest since Jan. 2020,. now ~1.77%. Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by...
STOCKS

