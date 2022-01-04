ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOREX-Dollar hits one-month high vs yen as Fed rate bets lift U.S. yields

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar reached its. strongest level in more than a month against the Japanese yen on. Tuesday, lifted by a jump in Treasury yields overnight as. traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike. despite surging COVID-19 cases. The greenback rose...

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
