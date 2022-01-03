ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. battles uptick in COVID cases as Omicron spreads

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has authorized Pfizer booster shots for a select...

www.cbsnews.com

Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
Pfizer
Health
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
CBS News

The unlikely place to find COVID-19 tests

If you've tried to purchase an at-home COVID-19 test at a national pharmacy chain in the past few weeks you've likely struck out. It won't get any easier anytime soon, either, as schools welcome students back for in-person learning while the Omicron variant continues to surge — fueling more demand for regular testing and further straining test supplies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Hospitals Seeing Uptick In ‘Flurona’ Cases, A Double Infection Of COVID And The Flu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals in the U.S. are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. She was later released and is now in good condition. In Florida, doctors are seeing kids testing positive for both. Some children who are showing the more significant symptoms are younger than five. With the Omicron variant spreading like it is, doctors are worried about the possible strain the flu and coronavirus could put on health care systems — especially during the winter months. Doctors say vaccines are your best defense against this flurona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

U.S. sets new record for daily COVID cases as omicron variant dominates

The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit a record high seven-day average of more than 282,000 on Wednesday as health officials struggle to contain the more transmissible omicron variant. As of Wednesday morning, the seven-day average of new infections topped 282,117, according to Johns Hopkins University’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads

(Reuters) – U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Most major U.S. banks have had staff working in offices since the summer,...
KTLA

U.S. reported 5 rabies deaths last year, the highest total in a decade

Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

JHU Coronavirus Resource Center Experts Weigh In On Omicron Variant, Booster Vaccines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 surges across the country, the Omicron variant has taken center stage. Health experts from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center said numbers have gone from bad to worse. Beth Blauer, the data lead for the group said, “We’ve had a total of 4.2 million COVID cases in the last week, that’s up 72% from the prior week. That’s almost twice what we saw this time last year.” Many more people are taking tests after developing symptoms with the use of at-home kits and mass testing sites. Dr. Bill Moss said the best form of protection is vaccination. “I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nhbr.com

Covid-19 numbers down slightly, Omicron-driven uptick expected

Covid-19 indicators for New Hampshire have fallen over the past week, but the number of new. cases per day has remained above the highest levels seen during the first wave at the end of. 2020. According to data from the state’s official Covid response dashboard, New Hampshire. averaged 1,054...
