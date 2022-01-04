ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New state proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy

By Vanessa Vasconcelos
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lmAZ_0dbyNC0i00

For most customers, cutting the cost of energy bills is a big reason to go solar.

But a new state proposal could soon change all that.

The California Public Utilities Commission is proposing major changes to the state's Self-Generation Incentive Program for rooftop solar.

The plan would reform Net Energy Metering, the state policy that allows owners of private homes with solar panels to sell their excess energy into the electric grid.

The CPUC said the reforms are designed to ensure energy grid operation costs are shared fairly.

But the solar industry fears that the added monthly costs will deter people from going solar -- and in turn -- make it harder for the state to achieve its clean energy targets.

Solar contractor SunMade Energy is seeing a higher demand for people looking to install solar now -- grandfathering them in before the new fees go into effect.

"Our credits that we give in solar energy are equal to what we're paying for solar but the CPUC PG&E wants to reduce that by about 80%," says SunMade Energy Solar Educator, Matt Harr.

Harr says the changes proposed in December would roughly double how long it takes Californians to make back what they paid to install the systems, potentially putting solar out of reach for lower income families.

"It's a profit grab is what we're calling it for PG&E," he said. "They're losing money for people going solar."

Current solar customers will be impacted but not immediately.

"Current customers are going to be grandfathered in and keep their existing contracts with PG&E," Harr said. "The concern with our already existing NEM 1.0 and 2.0 customers is that they are trying to change the contract that we've already signed on a 20-year agreement to a 15-year agreement.

Right now, state regulators are taking public comment regarding the proposal. It'll be on the CPUC's January 27 meeting agenda.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

New nail-on solar shingles offer an affordable alternative to Tesla’s solar roof

Installing a solar roof in your home is a great way to reduce both your carbon footprint and your energy costs, but unfortunately, actually getting one on top of your house is usually a rather large undertaking. With traditional solar panels, you have to affix racks and other mounting hardware to your existing roof before you can attach the panels themselves. And if you opt for Tesla’s snazzy, modern Solar Roof tiles, you’ll have to dish out big bucks for a team of specialists to replace your existing roof shingles completely.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Green Energy#Cpuc#Solar Educator#Californians#Pg E
Texas Monthly

This Gas-Burning Power Plant Near Galveston Bay Could Change the Future of Clean Energy

Traveling down State Highway 225 in Deer Park, about twenty miles southeast of Houston, drivers can see a plume of flame shoot skyward from a massive Shell refinery, a blazing reminder of the environmental cost of zipping down the freeway in gas-burning cars and trucks. A few miles away, off West Fairmont Parkway in La Porte, near the upper end of Galveston Bay, a far smaller plant sits tucked behind a thicket of trees. It’s hidden from passing motorists and the new homes nearby, and it doesn’t spout anything at all. If its designers have their way, it—and others like it—never will.
LA PORTE, TX
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: NY State May Soon Hold Fashion Companies Accountable for Climate Change

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 7, 2022: A new bill is making some headway in the New York State Senate this week. Called the “Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act” (or Fashion Act), the new piece of legislation that was first drafted in October has reached the Senate’s Consumer Protection committee this week. The bill, if passed, would make New York the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion accountable for their role in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
News 8 WROC

Taxpayers won’t have to pay for recycling under new Hochul proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Hochul announced sweeping changes to recycling practices in New York State in her Wednesday address, proposing that taxpayers no longer be the ones to pay for recycling services. In her agenda, Hochul claimed that the State waste industry accounts for about 12% of NY’s greenhouse gas emissions. She also said that […]
ENVIRONMENT
wibwnewsnow.com

State Heating Cost Assistance Available

National gas costs are projected to rise by 30 percent this winter, while energy costs are expected to be six percent higher, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Kansas Corporation Commission. There is, however, a state program that might help with those bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

GAF Energy Bringing New Solar Shingles To Selected Markets

While Tesla continues to fiddle and futz with the Solar Roof it introduced in 2016 — that’s 5 1/2 years ago, according to our Radio Shack calculator — other companies have taken the idea and made it their own. One of them is GAF, one of the largest manufacturers of roofing products in North America. It also has an enormous network of roofing contractors — nearly 10,000 at last count.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

The Harsh Realities of Clean Energy Transformation

The year 2021 will be remembered for many reasons, but for those in the energy sector, it will be memorialized as the year that energy policy became an existential issue. No longer are the ebbs and flows of energy trends known only to the experts; the relationship among energy, our society, and our environment has firmly entered the public eye. Extreme weather events, fuel costs and shortages, power outages, pandemic disruptions, and political tensions have placed energy policy under a microscope. It is now an issue that will not escape the headlines again.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla asks employees to fight back against new proposal that could destroy its biggest solar market

Tesla is rallying its employees to fight back against California’s NEM 3.0 proposal that could potentially make its biggest solar market not viable. NEM 3.0 is a controversial proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that would introduce some massive changes to net metering for solar customers of the three major electric utilities in the state.
BUSINESS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy