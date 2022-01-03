Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

The New Year is upon us and there are plenty of sci fi and fantasy television shows on the way over the next twelve months. But there are also several from past years that fans are not quite done with yet. Below is a look at five genre entries (plus a bonus) that were cancelled too soon and that deserve to return for at least one more season in 2022. For several of these, efforts are already underway to get the show back on the air, for others it may depend on a new or revived push from the fans. We have seen shows such as The Expanse, Lucifer, and Manifest saved in recent years by a Call to Action. So perhaps fans of the shows below could spearhead a return in 2022 or beyond. I have looked at the cancellations and revival chances of all these shows in more detail in prior posts (links included), but I figured that it was definitely worth the effort to stump for them one time as we head into the New Year.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO