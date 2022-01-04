Nash UNC Health Care welcomes first baby of 2022

Jennifer Jared holds her infant daughter Molly Katherine as husband Rich Jared holds the baby’s big sister. Born at 2:29 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Molly Katherine is the first baby born at Nash UNC Health Care in 2022.

ROCKY MOUNT — The first baby born at Nash UNC Health Care is always an extra-special event. This year was no different, as the Nash Women’s Center welcomed Molly Katherine Jared as the first Nash UNC baby of 2022.

Molly Katherine was born at 2:29 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Rich and Jennifer Jared, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces. Rich Jared also happens to be a Nash UNC employee, as he works in the Danny Talbott Cancer Center and for the employee wellness program.

Molly Katherine’s birth was an exciting time for the family, the Jareds explained, and the Nash Women’s Center staff helped make it easier.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the care the Nash Women’s Center provided our family,” the parents said in a joint statement. “They met all our needs and were fully prepared to bring our daughter into the world.”

With help from Celebrate Living Local owner Melanie Wallace, the Nash Women’s Center was able to provide the Jared family with a New Year’s Day baby basket loaded with goodies to take home with Molly Katherine.

Similar to a care package, the basket contains various items to help care for the new baby in the first few days. Additionally, all of the items included in the basket came from local businesses or were purchased for the basket and donated by local businesses.