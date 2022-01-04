ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VDOT reminds drivers to be cautious as road clearing may continue overnight

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Department of Transportation reminded residents...

KXL

LISTEN: I-5 Reopens In Washington State After Closing Due To Flooding

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River. The closure from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 is expected to last for several days until the waters recede. Drivers are asked to delay travels until then.
CHEHALIS, WA
CBS Denver

Winter Driving Conditions, Crashes Contribute To I-70 Closures In Colorado Mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter driving conditions may have contributed to multiple crashes that kept portions of Interstate 70 closed periodically on Thursday night. Multiple crashes were blamed for a closure in the westbound lanes at Georgetown. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns at Exit 228 – Georgetown. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/eB8YCA5rRq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 CDOT tweeted that there was no estimated time on reopening. The safety closure remained in place after 10 p.m. Thursday. The agency advised drivers to check COtrip.org before planning travel in the area. (credit: CDOT) I-70 westbound was also closed at Bakerville and Herman Gulch for multiple crashes. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 221 – Bakerville and Exit 218 – Herman Gulch. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/x8V61n2DID — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 The winter storm brought feet, not inches to the high country. The final numbers in many mountains of the state managed to pile up from one foot to almost 4 feet of snow and Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow.
GEORGETOWN, CO
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s winter weather created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from your car, concentrating on the windows, wipers, mirrors and lights. You need to see and be...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

VDOT urges drivers to prepare for more winter weather

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — VDOT urges motorists to prepare for more winter weather as another storm could bring 2-to-4 inches of snow to the area. As the region continues to deal with the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm and prepare for more, the Virginia Department of Transportation is warning motorists to limit non-essential travel. Drivers are […]
cbs19news

Main roads cleared from overnight snowfall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Central Virginia got another dose of wintry weather overnight for the second time this week. The snow that came late Thursday night into early Friday morning had a minimal impact on the main roads such as Route 29 and Interstate 64. However, there are still slick spots on secondary roads.
wchsnetwork.com

Road crews in Charleston continuing to clear snow into the weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the amount of snow that was dumped on the Charleston area Thursday into Friday, City Public Works Director Brent Webster admits it’ll be a few days before roads are completely clear. The National Weather Service in Charleston reported midday Friday that as much as...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSET

VDOT crews clearing roadways after another round of snow in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the snow begins to fall in and around Lynchburg, crews are working to keep roads as safe as possible for drivers. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation said crews have begun plowing operations in several surrounding areas. City officials said the following Lynchburg streets were...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Jake Wells

Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons) A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in anews release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ledger Independent

Crews continue to clear roads

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow and ice crews, along with county and city crews were working Friday, continuing to clear roadways from remnants of a powerful winter storm that swept through the state on Thursday. Temperatures remained below freezing, so crews added calcium chloride to salt to aid in deicing. By...
MASON COUNTY, KY
localdvm.com

Bitter cold rolls in, wind chills in the single digits tonight

Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 14 (9-17) Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 33 (29-36), Low: 23 (21-26) Sunday: Cloudy with freezing rain possible in the morning, turning to plain rain by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Crews clear roads following Winter Storm Alfie during plow driver shortage

(WFSB) - A reported shortage of plow drivers hampered Department of Transportation efforts to clear snow dumped on the state by Winter Storm Alfie on Friday morning. Still, DOT deputy commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said they had about 860 drivers on the roads. They reported at midnight and hit the road an hour or two later.
HARTFORD, CT

