Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap: Could play this week

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dunlap (ankle) has a chance to play Sunday against the Cardinals, according to...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson with

With the season coming to an end, rumors are swirling around Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the 2021 season, this topic was on the mind of many as Wilson had stated some frustration with his team in the offseason. Primarily, his frustration with getting hit too...
Tri-City Herald

DK Metcalf, other Seahawks see Pete Carroll’s new motivational ways to end a lost season

These are new days for a veteran coach who’s seen just about everything in his career. After all, Pete Carroll did begin coaching when Richard Nixon was president. This Seahawks season is the first one in which Carroll has lost 10 games since 1994. That was his first year as a head coach, his only one leading the New York Jets before they fired their former defensive coordinator.
The Spun

NFL Analyst Has Telling Comment About Russell Wilson, Seahawks

At this time last year, rumblings surfaced that Russell Wilson wasn’t happy with the direction of the Seattle Seahawks. Fast forward 365 days and the Seahawks are 6-10 with no chance of the playoffs. During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” longtime NFL writer Peter King was asked...
FanSided

3 Seattle Seahawks likely playing their final game for the team in Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks team has failed to meet the expectation. They have fallen flat in what was viewed as a must-win season. A make-or-break year. Changes are coming. As I have written about previously, these changes could be Russell Wilson asking for a trade (I offered several trade ideas here), changing the head coach, or some blend of the both.
Field Gulls

Lot of Seahawks could play their final game for Seattle on Sunday against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will conclude their miserable 2021 season Sunday at State Farm Stadium when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The large-beaked Hawks won’t be playing for anything other than potentially playing spoiler to the small-beaked Cards in a Week 18 Beak Week showdown that is more about bragging rights than anything else.
Arizona Cardinals

Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

Line: Cardinals -6.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium:. Snapping the losing streak was a big deal for the Cardinals. But this feels like a game the Cardinals need to get to stack on that, to make it a two-game winning streak going into the playoffs (as opposed to losing four of five heading in), and to even the Cardinals' record at home this season at 4-4. The Seahawks are coming off a dominant win over a team that whacked the Cardinals (the Lions). Russell Wilson is in a better place than he was the first time these teams played, they have a better running game with the way Rashaad Penny has played, and the Cardinals may sit a couple of banged-up pieces. Still, the Cardinals are the better team, and they need to show it Sunday.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Will Dissly: Questionable for Week 18

Dissly (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Dissly was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll have a chance to take the field in Week 18. If he's held out against the Cardinals, Colby Parkinson could see an uptick in playing time.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
