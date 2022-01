Apple stock reached new highs in the past week, hitting a $3 trillion valuation. It’s the first company to ever garner such a valuation. But, looking across the board, the rest of the FAANG space doesn’t look quite as strong. Three of those five components — Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Netflix NFLX, and Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report — are more than 10% below their respective one-year high.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO