How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 6.5

The most recent League of Legends 12.1 Patch Notes bring about the official start of the new season. So get ready folks, it’s time to climb Ranked once again. In this patch update, Riot implemented a soft reset on ranked, made some small tweaks to changes to decay, and implemented some visual updates as well. In addition, a new, limited time clash event, God Forge Clash, debuts very soon. There’s not too much to go over in the League of Legends 12.1 Patch Notes. Champion balances, item tweaks, and some new cosmetic upgrades mark the beginning of League of Legends Season 12. Starting off with the Champion Changes.
