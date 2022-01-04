How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 6.5

Alpha Ace is a new 5V5 tactical shooter by Skang Studio. It’s currently in closed beta for Android only in select regions and has a bunch of content that players will be able to try out shortly. It should be noted that this game was originally called The Origin Mission and went into beta earlier this year in Thailand. This is the second beta of the same game but with a new name. Interested players can now actually download the game residing in Russia and Singapore. In case players cannot download the game from the Google Play Store, they can follow the guide given below to get their hands on Alpha Ace ahead of its closed beta test.

