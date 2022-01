Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following report to the City Council during the regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 4, 2022. The Omicron variant of the COVID virus seems to be spreading like wildfire across the nation. Unfortunately, I cannot give you any accurate numbers regarding the number of local cases. The State of Texas is having difficulty updating the numbers. This has been a recurring theme with the Department of State Health Services for almost 2 years. The number of people hospitalized at Christus Trinity Mother Frances remains low at 6. (He announced Tuesday night the number was 7.)

