TPD PIT maneuver

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
Chicago (CNN) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement Friday bargaining sessions between city officials and the teachers union on a return to the classroom remain productive but "must be concluded" this weekend. The school system, which has canceled classes since...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
Fellow and former tennis players are weighing in after Novak Djokovic was denied a visa to play in the Australian Open. Among them was Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who called his country's treatment of Djokovic "really bad." "Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of...
Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
(CNN) — A judge Friday denied a request by the parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to reduce their bond from $500,000 each, citing among other things their initial failure to turn themselves in. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley -- charged with four counts of...
