Edwardsville, IL

Some Metro East schools return to virtual learning amid COVID surge

By Kelley Hoskins
 3 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Some schools in the Metro East are returning to virtual learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

The Edwardsville School District announced that sixth through 12th-grade students will learn remotely when classes resume Tuesday.

Superintendent Patrick Shelton said several staff members have called out sick and that the health of students and faculty is the district’s top priority.

“We’ve had a number of staff, starting Saturday, who were reporting testing positive for COVID,” said Shelton. “So, we were monitoring our substitute numbers and the number of staff who had tested positive and trying to analyze whether we can fill classrooms.”

East St. Louis School District 189 will also begin remote learning on Tuesday due to COVID. The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Superintendent Arthur R. Culver Friday evening.

He said the decision was made in collaboration with the East Side Health District.

“We are committed to implementing necessary measures that help ensure the safety of all students and staff when we return to in-person learning,” he wrote.

Both districts leaders said they are using the lessons and tools of the past two years to try and navigate through this latest surge.

