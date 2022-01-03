ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft Ailerons Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Saab AB, Sealand Aviation, ShinMaywa Industries, TATA

Global Aircraft Ailerons Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic...

Comments / 0

houstonmirror.com

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

Tracking as a service represents a cloud-based solution that is used by several organizations to track and monitor day-to-day business processes. It provides enhanced data collection, scalability, mobile support, reporting and logging, process mapping, real-time monitoring, data management, etc., to improve organizational performance, decision-making, and work efficiency. Consequently, tracking-as-a-service finds wide-ranging applications across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, e-commerce, retail, transportation, logistics, etc.
SMALL BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

XLPE Cable Market Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin (2022-2030) | Universal Cables Ltd. (India), Finolex Cables Ltd. (India), Laser Power & Infra (India), Prysmian Group (Italy)

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the XLPE cables market is majorly driven by the rising share of renewable energy in the power generation mix. Due to the rising population, global electricity demand is likely to rise exponentially. Besides, rapid urbanization increased access to electricity, and...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Waterborne Coating Additives Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2022-2030

The global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is expecting robust growth during the forecast period (2015-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The report includes a detailed analysis of the segments, market trends, drivers, competition among the many aspects. Waterborne coating additives market is receiving significant traction owing to its eco-friendly nature. Industry verticals are now opting more for this kind of substance in a bid to reduce carbon footprint. These coatings use more than 80% water in the blend which makes the additive less toxic and better in adhesion. The additives further provide good resistance against heat and abrasion. In addition, this type of additives can also perform in wetting & dispersion of pigments and resin, defoaming of foams produced during production, and laying up of paints & coatings. Its drying time is better than the rest available in the market which makes waterborne coating additives the choicest option for many verticals such as the ink industry.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Grid Scale Battery Market To See Stunning Growth | LG Chem, Samsung Sdi, Panasonic

Grid Scale Battery market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Grid Scale Battery market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

School ERP Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends | Oracle, Infor, Panacea, Unit4

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "School ERP Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the School ERP market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Travel Technologies Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Technologies Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Technologies market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Exit Interview Management Software Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis Up to 2026

Latest update report on Exit Interview Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Exit Interview Management Software industry. With the classified Exit Interview Management Software market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Exit Interview Management Software has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Exit Interview Management Software market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Exit Interview Management Software market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Exit Interview Management Software market trends and historic achievements.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Acetoacetanilide Market Research 2022 : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts Up to 2030 with Dominant Sectors and Countries Data

The development of the agriculture sector is estimated to fuel the demand for the Acetoacetanilide Market in the duration of the forecast period. Reports created by MRFR detail the developments in the industry that can be expected in the market through the forecast period. The market is predicted to witness fortuitous development in the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Antimicrobial Textile Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mobile App Stores Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2027 | Appple, Sumsung, SlideME

The Latest Released Mobile App Stores market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Mobile App Stores market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mobile App Stores market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google, Appple, Sumsung, SlideME, Amazon, 1Mobile, Mobile9, Opera Mobile, Mobango & F-droid.
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

The Global Market for Cultured Meat - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2022)

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on"The Global Market for Cultured Meat – Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2022)"under Life Sciences Market Research Report Category. The report offers a collection of superior Market research, Market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports. Cultured Meat refers to...
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Medical Laser Technology Market May See a Big Move | Alcon Laboratories, Cardiogenesis, American Medical Systems

The latest independent research document on Global Medical Laser Technology examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Medical Laser Technology study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Medical Laser Technology market report advocates analysis of Lumenis, PhotoMedex, Spectranetics Corporation, BIOLASE, Iridex Corporation, Novadaq Technologies, AngioDynamics Corp, Syneron Medical, IRIDEX Corporation, Alcon Laboratories, Cardiogenesis Corporation, American Medical Systems & Bausch & Lomb.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Specialty Insurance Market To See Stunning Growth By 2027 | Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore

The Global Specialty Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Specialty Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group, Argo Group, PICC, Munich Re, Hanover Insurance, Nationwide, CPIC, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore, Hiscox, Manulife, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Mapfre & Selective Insurance.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanews.net

Pain Management Devices Market Worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation, SCS, TENS, RF Ablation, Infusion Pumps), Application (Neuropathy, Cancer, Facial, MSK, Migraine), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based) & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pain Management Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Trade Insurance Market Worth Observing Growth | Credimundi, ACE, Argo Surety

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Trade Insurance Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Trade Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Premium Chocolate Market is Going to Boom | Ferrero, Mondelez, Nestle

Premium chocolate offers greater value to its consumer than other chocolates as these are packaged with quality ingredients having good taste and being marketed in an efficient way. The emergence of healthy chocolate is forecast to rise gradually in number, creating huge opportunities for the investors involved in the premium chocolate market. The market of premium chocolates is dominated by urban consumers and top companies are focusing on launching new varieties to stay competitive in the market.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
atlantanews.net

Pipeline Transportation Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | ESRI, FMC Technologies, Rockwell Automation

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pipeline Transportation Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pipeline Transportation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Advanced Process Control (APC) Market May Set Epic Growth Story with ABB, Siemens, General Electric

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aspen Technology Inc(US), ABB(Switzerland), Honeywell International(US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens(Germany), General Electric Software(US), Rudolph Technologies(US), Rockwell Automation Inc(US) & Yokogawa Electric Corporation(Japan) etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Social Purchasing Market to See Booming Growth | Facebook, Milyoni, Ecwid, Privalia

Social purchasing is a tool for building a healthy community. It builds community capital and provides benefits to the people. Buying from social enterprises instead of other suppliers increases the social value and results in a positive change. In addition it creates an opportunity for the people who are struggling and looking for the work. The social purchasing can be done by government, business and individuals. Hence, more people are benefiting through social enterprises across the world.
MARKETS

