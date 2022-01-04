ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein’s...

hotnewhiphop.com

Criminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Dropped By Prosecutors: Report

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two correctional officers on duty when Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August of 2019, are no longer facing a criminal case from federal prosecutors, Complex reports. The news comes just a few days after the late financier's accomplice and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty on five of six counts of enticing minors for the predator and his friends to take advantage of.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
KDWN

Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. Prosecutors had requested the procedural move, which came as Cuomo made a virtual appearance Friday in Albany City Court. Cuomo didn’t speak during the brief hearing. Cuomo had denied the allegation that he groped an aide in 2020. The Albany district attorney had said he found the aide credible but believed he couldn’t prove her allegations in court. Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin assails the case as political and says the rule of law prevailed.
ALBANY, NY
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Henry County Daily Herald

Judge expects to make decision on motion to dismiss lawsuit against Prince Andrew soon

An attorney for Prince Andrew argued at a hearing Tuesday that a lawsuit filed against his client by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Prince Andrew sexually abused her, should be dismissed largely in part because he believes a settlement agreement Giuffre signed with Jeffrey Epstein releases him from legal action. Andrew's...
LAW
#Ap#Bureau Of Prisons
The Independent

Son of Capitol rioter who turned him in says he’s getting further radicalised in jail

A college student who turned his father in to investigators after the Capitol riot is afraid his dad is getting further radicalised in prison. VICE News spoke with Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father, Guy Reffitt, into the FBI after learning he had participated in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was arrested on 19 January. He is a member of the extremist right-wing gang the Three Percenters, and was charged with five counts related to the Capitol riot, including possession of a semi-automatic weapon on Capitol grounds. He has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial from prison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Over $120,000 from Bank Customer Accounts

WASHINGTON – Michael Drummond, 35, of Hyattsville, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud for his role in a scheme in which Wells Fargo Bank customers lost $124,000 from their accounts. According to the government’s evidence, the participants in the scheme attempted to steal another $80,000 from the bank’s customers, but the bank detected that fraud and stopped the loss.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY

