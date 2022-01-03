ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Winter Exhibitions at Irvine Fine Arts Center Begin January 29

Irvine, California
Irvine, California
 5 days ago

The Irvine Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce its first exhibitions of the new year: Mirror and Terrain. The exhibitions run concurrently Saturday, January 29–Saturday, April 16. A free opening reception with the artists is Saturday, January 29, 2–4 p.m., and is open to the public.

Presented in the Center’s Main Gallery and Gallery 2, the works on view in Mirror employ anecdotal and personal narratives as points of departure toward exploring ideas of fragmentation and ambivalence. Featuring paintings by painter and Pepperdine University professor Gretchen Batcheller, artist and California State Long Beach professor Perin Mahler, and new sculptural works by interdisciplinary artist and arts educator Kaitlynn Redell, the work on view in the exhibition prompts viewers to consider the boundaries between the real and imagined, and the fragile delineation between the personal and the social.

Showing in the Center’s Gallery 1, the works in Terrain use photographic strategies and methods to document the shifting nature of place and community. Orange County-based photographer Alkaid Ramirez and California-based interdisciplinary artist Beth Davila Waldman draw upon nuance, material experimentation, and sentimental gestures to create image-based works that beckon viewers to remember the past, interrogate the present, and contemplate the future.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday. The opening reception, exhibitions, and parking are free. The Irvine Fine Arts Center is located in Heritage Community Park at 1432 Yale Ave. For more information, visit irvinefinearts.org or call 949-724-6880.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Gallery#Winter Exhibitions#Mirror And Terrain#Pepperdine University
Irvine, California

Irvine, California

58
Followers
206
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Irvine, California

Comments / 0

Community Policy