Winter Exhibitions at Irvine Fine Arts Center Begin January 29

The Irvine Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce its first exhibitions of the new year: Mirror and Terrain. The exhibitions run concurrently Saturday, January 29–Saturday, April 16. A free opening reception with the artists is Saturday, January 29, 2–4 p.m., and is open to the public.

Presented in the Center’s Main Gallery and Gallery 2, the works on view in Mirror employ anecdotal and personal narratives as points of departure toward exploring ideas of fragmentation and ambivalence. Featuring paintings by painter and Pepperdine University professor Gretchen Batcheller, artist and California State Long Beach professor Perin Mahler, and new sculptural works by interdisciplinary artist and arts educator Kaitlynn Redell, the work on view in the exhibition prompts viewers to consider the boundaries between the real and imagined, and the fragile delineation between the personal and the social.

Showing in the Center’s Gallery 1, the works in Terrain use photographic strategies and methods to document the shifting nature of place and community. Orange County-based photographer Alkaid Ramirez and California-based interdisciplinary artist Beth Davila Waldman draw upon nuance, material experimentation, and sentimental gestures to create image-based works that beckon viewers to remember the past, interrogate the present, and contemplate the future.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday. The opening reception, exhibitions, and parking are free. The Irvine Fine Arts Center is located in Heritage Community Park at 1432 Yale Ave. For more information, visit irvinefinearts.org or call 949-724-6880.