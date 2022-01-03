City of Irvine Part-Time Job Fair

Saturday, January 22

Interviews: Noon–4 p.m.

Develop experience for your career and make an impact by working for the City of Irvine! Start your journey in Community Services or Public Safety by joining us at the Part-Time Job Fair Saturday, January 22 at the Irvine Civic Center Piazza. Interviews will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Day, evening, and weekend schedules are available and hours offer flexibility.

View current listings on the City Jobs page. Bring a copy of your resume. The minimum age for all positions is 18 or older, with exception of lifeguard and swim instructor positions where the minimum age is 15.