ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

City of Irvine Part-Time Job Fair

Irvine, California
Irvine, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wE9k2_0dbyEycL00

Saturday, January 22

Interviews: Noon–4 p.m.

Develop experience for your career and make an impact by working for the City of Irvine! Start your journey in Community Services or Public Safety by joining us at the Part-Time Job Fair Saturday, January 22 at the Irvine Civic Center Piazza. Interviews will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Day, evening, and weekend schedules are available and hours offer flexibility.

View current listings on the City Jobs page. Bring a copy of your resume. The minimum age for all positions is 18 or older, with exception of lifeguard and swim instructor positions where the minimum age is 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvine, CA
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Part Time Job#Civic Center
Irvine, California

Irvine, California

58
Followers
206
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Irvine, California

Comments / 0

Community Policy