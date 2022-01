Dragon Ball is bringing back the Red Ribbon Army for its next movie, and has revealed some new details about the new Red Ribbon Army lineup making their debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! It was already an exciting prospect on its own given that it's the first new anime release since Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but each new look at the upcoming film makes it even more so with major reveals such as Gohan having a pivotal role, some new Androids in the mix, and the return of classic villain group, the Red Ribbon Army.

