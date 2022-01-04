ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morbius Fans Upset After Film's Latest Delay

Cover picture for the articleMorbius isn't coming out this month after all. Late Monday night, Sony announced it's delaying the Jared Leto vehicle until April 1st in hopes movie-going audiences feel more at ease going to theaters amidst rising COVID-19 cases. As such, fans hoping for another Marvel movie just...

wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Andrew Garfield
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
#Delaying#Marvel#Heathenfam
IndieWire

Zoë Kravitz Studied Real Cat Fights to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Whether played with slinky sensuality by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” or as a high-rise-scaling vixen by Halle Berry in “Catwoman,” Selina Kyle is best identified by her feline agility in a crisis. That same catlike prowess extended to Zoë Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” coming out next year from Warner Bros. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Kravitz talked about how she studied actual cat and lion fights to get into character. The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Challenge of Getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers revealed how they managed the challenge of getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back for this film. One of the biggest surprises in the movie was the return of the two former Spider-Men. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers about their ending to the Home trilogy. Marvel Studios decided to pull out all the stops for the final entry in this Spider-Man story. Garfield and Maguire weren't exactly locks to join this cast. In fact, they had to be convinced to unite without even seeing the script. However, once there was a larger conversation about the story, both of the older actors agreed to take part. However, both Garfield and Maguire wanted some input about how they would modernize their characters. After all, it's been years since anyone has seen the original Spider-Man and his Amazing friend on the big screen. Check out what they had to say down below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Sequel BTS Photo May Have Revealed Another Marvel Character Appearing

New behind-the-scenes pictures from Captain Marvel's sequel may have revealed another Marvel character appearing in the film. On Twitter, @halobearers actually found that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will probably be appearing in The Marvels. Zenobia Shroff, the actress who will be playing Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel, posted a photo of her celebrating the cast and crew of the Captain Marvel sequel. From there, internet sleuthing noticed some headshot in the corner of the room. In that group of actors were familiar faces like Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. MCU newcomers Park Seo-Joon and Zawe Ashton were also present. But, surprisingly, Lashana Lynch might be back from Captain Marvel. Even more shocking is the idea of Valkyrie being along for the ride too. It's absolutely astounding to get this level of information from one photo, but here were are. Check it out right here.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Matrix Resurrections’ VFX Supervisor on “Fear and Apprehension” Rebooting the Franchise

The uniqueness of the Oscar-winning visual effects in 1999’s The Matrix, particularly its signature “bullet time” effect, has become iconic, and so it’s not a surprise that two decades later, The Matrix Resurrections VFX supervisor Dan Glass experienced plenty of “fear and apprehension” over the planned fourth edition to the Wachowski siblings’ sci-fi classic. “It’s clearly a continuation of the story and has a very high qualitative and aesthetic bar to hold up to,” he says of the new film, this time helmed solely by Lana Wachowski and again following Keanu Reeves as Neo. “The story is an evolution in the...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
NME

Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ delayed by another two months

The Jared Leto-starring Morbius has been delayed by another two months due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (following Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage) was originally due...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Does Latest Morbius Release Date Shift Mean More Box Office Delays Are on the Way?

On Monday, movie fans were hit with some surprising and disappointing news. Sony announced that the release date for Morbius had been delayed once again with the highly anticipated film now set to release on April 1st. No specific reason was immediately given for the shift in release date, and this is far from the first time that the film has been rescheduled — the film was rescheduled at least three times previously — and while fans are speculating as to the reason for this latest delay, another question is starting to bubble up: are more box office delays on the horizon?
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Delays Jared Leto's 'Morbius' for the Sixth Time

Sony Pictures has delayed the premiere date of Jared Leto‘s Morbius as the United States faces a surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. According to reports, the film adaptation of the famed Marvel Comics story will now hit theaters on April 1, 2022 instead of its January 28 date. This marks the sixth time Morbius was pushed back; the movie was initially slated to release on July 10, 2020 but was postponed to July 31 then March 19, 2021, October 8, 2021 and January 21, 2022 before its most recent schedule of January 28.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Sony postpones 'Morbius' film again, to April

Sudden movie postponements aren't done yet: Sony (NYSE:SONY) is delaying Morbius - one of its Marvel comics-based movies - to April 1 from a planned Jan. 28. That delay (the newest of many for the film so far) is the latest in a lengthy series of reminders that every bright spot at cinemas is balanced by the ongoing pandemic, and it comes as surges in the COVID-19 omicron variant sweep the nation.
MOVIES

