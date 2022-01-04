ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA-Former All-Star Hammon 'couldn't be prouder' to rejoin league as a coach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMn7t_0dbyEQnl00

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon said she "couldn't be prouder" to rejoin the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, a powerhouse franchise on the hunt for their maiden title.

The six-time WNBA All-Star spent eight years with the Spurs, prompting speculation that she could become the first woman hired as the head coach of a National Basketball Association (NBA) team, breaking a stubborn glass ceiling in North American men's professional leagues.

Hammon told reporters on Monday she had "no intentions" of leaving the NBA originally, but that the WNBA gave her the chance to lead, calling the job "a step forward."

"I sat in a lot of head coaching interviews," she said. "Two things that people always said: You know, you've only been in San Antonio and you've never been a head coach.

"I can tell you right now, (Aces owner) Mark Davis met me, (team President Nikki Fargas) met me, and said 'that's a head coach right now' ... I couldn't be prouder to come back to the W."

Hammon signed a five-year deal that makes her the highest-paid coach in the league, according to ESPN, with an enviable Aces squad that reached their third straight postseason last year under two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Bill Laimbeer.

"Doing a total (overhaul) and massive changes? No, I don't see that happening," said Hammon, who picked up Olympic bronze with the Russian national team at the 2008 Games.

"They have some really good pieces in place and what it's about is finding the chemistry with those players, building that foundation out but then also adding a few pieces that fit the style that I want to play."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Udoka 'very excited' for new WNBA head coach Becky Hammon

Ime Udoka is thrilled to see Becky Hammon join the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces for her first head-coaching job. But knowing Hammon's qualifications, the Boston Celtics head coach doesn't expect it to be long before his former San Antonio Spurs colleague returns to the NBA. Udoka spent 2014-19 with Hammon...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Nikki Fargas
Person
Becky Hammon
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Las Vegas Aces#North American#Espn#Russian
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy