SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Putt-Putt Travels Through Time’, ‘Crumble’, Plus Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

The long-awaited major version 2.4 update for Genshin Impact (Free) is out now worldwide on iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms following pre-installation going live a few days ago. If you’ve not played Genshin Impact in a while, read about the last update here. Genshin Impact 2.4 – Fleeting Colors in Flight adds the new map Enkanomiya, Shenhe and Yunjin as new characters, a new outfit for Keqing and Nigguang, reruns, and much more today with maintenance having now ended. If you missed out on the banners for Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao, they will all be back through this update. If you pre-installed, you will not have a large download within the game client on iOS, Android, and PC. The pre-installation download size was 3.09GB on iOS. As usual, there is no pre-installation on PlayStation platforms. Watch the trailer for the update below:
