Douglas County, OR

NEW REPORT INCLUDES HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY STATE COVID-19 CASE TOTAL

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Monday’s report on COVID-19 cases in Oregon includes the highest single-day COVID-19 case total. COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 5,666, as of Monday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority reported 9,701 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the...

kqennewsradio.com

247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kptv.com

3 patients in Salem diagnosed with first-ever Oregon cases of serious fungal infection

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said the first-ever cases of a serious fungal infection rare to the United States have been diagnosed in Oregon. OHA said the infection Candida auris has been identified in three patients at Salem Health. It said the fungus is often resistant to multiple antifungal medications.
opb.org

Oregon begins tracking homeless deaths with new law

For the last decade, only one Oregon county has tracked the deaths of people experiencing homelessness. That’s about to change with a new law that took effect Jan. 1. Senate Bill 850 requires death reports to indicate if someone was homeless at their time of death, similar to the way Multnomah County has tracked deaths through its “Domicile Unknown” report since 2011.
12news.com

Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row along with 125 more virus deaths. The state reported 8,220 additional cases as Arizona's pandemic totals increased to nearly 1.4 million cases and over 24,300...
duncanville.com

Dallas County Reports a Four-Day Total of 5,371 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 19 Deaths, Including 749 Probable Cases

Dallas County Reports a Four-Day Total of 5,371 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 19 Deaths, Including 749 Probable Cases. As of 12:00 pm December 29, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 5,371 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 4,622 confirmed cases, and 749 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 363,429 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 67,638 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 5,507 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness. Today’s press release includes the new case totals accumulated from Friday the 24th through Tuesday the 28th.
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON ORDERS 12 MILLION AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS

Oregon has made its largest order yet of COVID-19 tests. A release from the Oregon Health Authority said the tests will be offered to people around the state for free so they can find out, at home, if they are carrying the virus, and take steps to prevent its spread.
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 WEEKLY CASES SPIKE, HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE, DEATHS DECLINE

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released on Wednesday, showed skyrocketing daily cases and a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, while deaths declined. https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Data-COVID-19-Report-2022-01-05-FINAL.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. OHA reported 16,971 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday December 27th through Sunday January 2nd, a staggering 140 percent increase...
Lake Oswego Review

Omicron variant could wreck public life. Here's what you can do.

Number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported due to the prevalence of at-home testing.Health officials from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties warned about the proliferation of the omicron strain of COVID-19 during a tri-county health update Thursday, Jan. 6. "We are dealing with a new strain of COVID that behaves very differently than previous strains," Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County health officer, said. The doctors said coronavirus case counts have doubled week-over-week in the Portland Metro region and one Portland-area emergency room ran out of physical space for patients the day prior. The overall message?...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin reports more than 10K COVID-19 cases in single day; second consecutive day new record set

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to increase, and for the second consecutive day, the state reported a new record for single-day cases. Data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows 10,288 new COVID-19 cases were added to the dashboard on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average new case count now sits at 6,260. DHS also reports 62.2%...
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINE AND BOOSTER CLINIC

The Oregon Health Authority is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic in Roseburg. It is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. The clinic is in the parking lot across the street from the Roseburg Public Library at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street. All 3 vaccines are available and are being given out without cost.
ROSEBURG, OR

