ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

By DAVID BILLER Associated Press
newsitem.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise ship activity has been temporarily suspended along Brazil's shores until Jan. 21 due to the spread...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC keeps UK at top of ‘do not travel’ list for 24th week running and adds Caribbean island as Omicron spreads

Aruba is the only country added by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the greatest-risk category of its updated 2022 travel advisory while the UK has remained in this category for 24 weeks.The list, updated for the first time this year on 4 January, divides countries based on Covid-19 levels and the risk of travel.The Caribbean country is the only addition to the Level 4 category, which includes countries where more than 500 Covid cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the last 28 days.More than 80 countries are currently in this category.US citizens...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Omicron#Radical Change#Covid
POLITICO

South Africa’s answer to Omicron

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID — If Covid-19 is here to stay, how do we learn to live with it? It’s one of the most vexing questions public health officials around the world are confronting, and in South Africa, the first country to pass the peak of its Omicron wave, the outlines of an answer are beginning to appear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Carnival Cruise Line updates onboard mask requirements as omicron spreads

Carnival Cruise Line updated its mask policy Friday for sailings through Jan. 31 as omicron spreads. All passengers 2 and older are "requested" to wear masks indoors except when they are eating, drinking or in their staterooms. The cruise line requested that passengers wear masks in large gatherings outside if physical distancing cannot be maintained.
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the surging Omicron variant sees safety curbs tightened and flights cancelled. Italy, Spain and Greece have made face masks compulsory outdoors again. Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Complex

CDC Urges Americans to Avoid Cruise Ships Amid Surges in Omicron

The cruise industry may have suffered another major blow. A day after COVID cases reached a record high, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory warning Americans about the potential dangers of cruise travel. The agency cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases that have been reported on ships around the world. According to the CDC, cruise ships operating in U.S. waters tallied more than 5,000 COVID cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 29—a drastic increase from the previous two weeks, in which just 162 cases were confirmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canada launches probe over wild maskless influencer flight to Cancun that breached Covid laws

Canada has begun investigations into an incident aboard a Cancun-bound Sunwing Airlines flight, where maskless people partied, violating several air travel rules as well as Covid-19 safety protocols.Transport minister Omar Alghabra said he has asked the regulatory body Transport Canada to probe reports that dozens of people partied on the privately-chartered flight that left Montreal on 30 December.“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter.  We must take the risks of Covid seriously,” the minister said in a tweet.He added: “The health and safety of on-board...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Thousands protest Argentina oil exploration project

Thousands marched Tuesday along the beaches of Argentina's Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast. Carrying placards reading, "Oil is death", "A sea without oil tankers" and "No to pollution", demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed. The group oppose a recent decision by center-left President Alberto Fernandez's administration authorizing seismic exploration studies by the Norwegian oil company Equinor, the Argentinian public firm YPF and Anglo-Dutch company Shell. The work will take place in offshore areas of the Argentine Sea around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from beaches that attract millions of tourists.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cruisehive.com

Cruise Lines Begin to Suspend Visits to San Juan Due to New Requirements

The implementation of new testing requirements for debarking cruise ship passengers is having a significant effect on the tourism industry in Puerto Rico. According to local news outlets, at least 11 calls from cruise lines sailing under the Royal Caribbean Group and Azamara Cruises have been cancelled. The calls account...
LIFESTYLE
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy