New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

Aruba is the only country added by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the greatest-risk category of its updated 2022 travel advisory while the UK has remained in this category for 24 weeks.The list, updated for the first time this year on 4 January, divides countries based on Covid-19 levels and the risk of travel.The Caribbean country is the only addition to the Level 4 category, which includes countries where more than 500 Covid cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the last 28 days.More than 80 countries are currently in this category.US citizens...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO