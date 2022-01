The Raiders can move the ball with Renfroe and Waller but have trouble scoring points. Herbert and Co. can put up 30+ with ease and can make up for their defenses weaknesses. Lets break down how the Chargers will beat the Raiders on Sunday Night. Right now the Chargers are favored -3, which I think is a little low. The Raiders had a fantastic comeback win against the Colts, but this was largely due to Carson Wentz throwing the game with his improvisational jazz-style shovel passes and general tendency to play hero-ball. This is the same Raiders team that barely beat a Covid-savaged Browns squad in December and hasn’t looked right on offense since the Thanksgiving game against Dallas. In fact since Ruggs’ DUI in November, the team has had only 2 games with more than 2 touchdowns. They are a different offense without him.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO