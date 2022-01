The famed self-help coach and entrepreneur Tony Robbins often tells the story about how at the age of 17 he had only $18 left to his name. He was down on his luck and needed to use that money for food. So he went to a local restaurant in town and saw a poor boy there. He ended up giving the money to the boy. Years later he stated that he felt bad for the boy and wanted to help out.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO