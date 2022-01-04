COVID cases smash single-day record in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The largest single-day total of new COVID cases recorded in Oregon was part of the Oregon Health Authority’s 4-day report released Monday.

In the period from December 30, 2021 through January 2, 2022, there were a total of 9701 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID recorded in 34 Oregon counties.

Included in that total was the single-highest total recorded, 3534, on December 30, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 430,931 confirmed cases have been recorded in Oregon. Monday’s report also included the deaths of 11 more people, who ranged in age from 51 to 93. Their deaths raised the overall toll to 5666.

In a statement, Deputy State Health Officer and epidemiologist Tom Jeanne said they’ve already seen the impacts of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“Our data show the omicron variant is here and now fueling the surge in cases. It will likely lead to a rise in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths,” Jeanne said.

Hospitals are a major concern for health officials as available beds continue to be scarce. Across the state, only 9% of adult ICU beds and only 6% of adult non-ICU beds are open to those who need one. There are 104 COVID patients in the ICU as of Monday, officials said/

On December 17, Gov. Kate Brown set a goal of 1 million Oregonians getting a booster by the end of January. Since then, a total of 297,523 residents have been boosted.

The 7-day running average is now 9493 vaccination doses per day, down considerably from a week ago.

Cases by county

Baker (16), Benton (243), Clackamas (1057), Clatsop (50), Columbia (58), Coos (44), Crook (22), Curry (27), Deschutes (881), Douglas (119), Gilliam (5), Grant (3), Harney (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (572), Jefferson (71), Josephine (161), Klamath (27), Lane (696), Lincoln (96), Linn (280), Malheur (11), Marion (231), Morrow (16), Multnomah (2565), Polk (66), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (61), Union (41), Wallowa (6), Wasco (21), Washington (2079), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (91)

